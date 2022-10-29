Tourist seeks his country’s help to renovate Dutch cemetery in Fort Kochi

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Looking through the bars of a rusted gate secured with an iron chain and a lock, Richard Snellen, a tourist from the Netherlands, couldn’t help but sigh deeply at the sight of the poorly maintained Dutch cemetery at Fort Kochi. Concurrently, he was surprised at how the tombs had withstood the vagaries of nature and human apathy to remain as a testimony of the times that went by.

A pained Richard, who is a retired United Nations official, shot off a letter to the Dutch embassy in New Delhi to convey the sorry state of the cemetery. The letter caught the attention of the officials, who promised through e-mail that cultural heritage was one of the priority themes of the bilateral cultural programme in India.

“Support for cultural-collaborative activities, such as joint restoration and research of cultural heritage sites, can be considered under the Netherlands cultural programme, provided that certain conditions and criteria are met. You are most welcome to apply for support through a ‘Call for Proposals,’ the next one of which will be issued by the end of this year,” said the embassy communique.

Richard said the embassy has set aside funds for cultural projects. “If a proposal is submitted to the embassy, it will release funds that can be used to carry out maintenance works of the cemetery. The proposal can also have projects that will benefit the local people, like women from financially backward families.” Richard, who has been travelling across the world, is visiting Kerala for the first time.

“Not just here but in most places, monuments are gradually decaying. Sadly, I was unable to enter the historical cemetery here, not only because it was closed, but also due to its major overdue maintenance. It will not be long before the stones are withered and the inscriptions are no longer legible. It would be a shame for both India and the Netherlands if such historical monuments are lost. ,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (KHATS) state president M P Sivadathan said, “The society has submitted a letter to the district collector and even held talks. We have pointed out how the cemetery is a very important part of tourism in Fort Kochi. Neglecting it would be a crime that we are committing to history.”

“The ownership of the cemetery is now with the CSI Church Trust. What needs to be done is to hold talks with the church and come up with a plan to renovate the cemetery.,” he added.

