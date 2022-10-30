Kerala man dupes youth of Rs 7 lakh by offering job at CIAL

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Angamaly police have registered a case against a man for swindling `7 lakh from a youth by offering a job at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL). The fraudster also issued a fake appointment letter to the youth after taking money. Parakkadavu native, Akhil Chandran, 31, was cheated by Pathrose V Y, 50, of Kumarapuram, Vembilly.

According to the police, the case was registered following the direction of the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. “The incident related to the case took place in 2019. The accused approached the complainant offering job as a junior assistant at CIAL. He took the youth into confidence claiming that he has high influence at CIAL. The man demanded Rs 7 lakh for getting a permanent job,” a police officer said. Trusting Pathrose’s words, Akhil paid Rs 7 lakh from two bank accounts on October 10, 2019. After paying the money, the complainant had to wait for several months.

Pathrose promised to arrange the job soon whenever the complainant approached him. Later, he was told that the appointment was delayed due to Covid pandemic.“A few months ago, the youth got an appointment letter purportedly issued by CIAL. The victim realised the cheating when he approached CIAL authorities with the appointment letter. When the youth approached Pathrose again, he was turned away,” a police official said.

Later, Akhil filed a complaint with the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate stating that he was cheated by Pathrose. The court ordered the police to register a case and start a probe into the job fraud.

“There were numerous similar cases of job fraud in the name of CIAL earlier. CIAL authorities even ran a social media campaign against fraudsters who swindled money by offering fake jobs at the airport. In this case, we will be issuing a notice to the accused to appear for interrogation soon,” a police officer said.

