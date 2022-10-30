Home Cities Kochi

Kerala man dupes youth of Rs 7 lakh by offering job at CIAL

Parakkadavu native, Akhil Chandran, 31, was cheated by Pathrose V Y, 50, of Kumarapuram, Vembilly.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

fake, fraudster

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Angamaly police have registered a case against a man for swindling `7 lakh from a youth by offering a job at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL). The fraudster also issued a  fake appointment letter to the youth after taking money. Parakkadavu native, Akhil Chandran, 31, was cheated by Pathrose V Y, 50, of Kumarapuram, Vembilly.

According to the police, the case was registered following the direction of the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. “The incident related to the case took place in 2019. The accused approached the complainant offering job as a junior assistant at CIAL. He took the youth into confidence claiming that he has high influence at CIAL. The man demanded Rs 7 lakh for getting a permanent job,” a police officer said. Trusting Pathrose’s words, Akhil paid Rs 7 lakh from two bank accounts on October 10, 2019. After paying the money, the complainant had to wait for several months.

Pathrose promised to arrange the job soon whenever the complainant approached him. Later, he was told that the appointment was delayed due to Covid pandemic.“A few months ago, the youth got an appointment letter purportedly issued by CIAL. The victim realised the cheating when he approached CIAL authorities with the appointment letter. When the youth approached Pathrose again, he was turned away,” a police official said.

Later, Akhil filed a complaint with the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate stating that he was cheated by Pathrose. The court ordered the police to register a case and start a probe into the job fraud.
“There were numerous similar cases of job fraud in the name of CIAL earlier. CIAL authorities even ran a social media campaign against fraudsters who swindled money by offering fake jobs at the airport. In this case, we will be issuing a notice to the accused to appear for interrogation soon,” a police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fraud
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp