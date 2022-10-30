Suicide bid by litigants: Security beefed up at Kerala HC

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has decided to bolster its security in the wake of repeated incidents of suicide attempts by litigants in the court building. “Several instances of security breaches have been reported in the recent past. A few days ago such an incident was again reported in the High Court building and it was only due to the timely intervention of security personnel that we could avert casualties,” a court order issued on Saturday said.

The court ordered that all staff of the High Court should wear their identity cards while entering the court premises so as to enable security personnel to verify their identity. They should also mark their attendance through the biometric machines installed at entry points. Advocates who are not in robes are required to show their ID cards at the entry points for identification. Verification of the identity of persons wearing the robes of a lawyer will be done only if a suspicion arises as to their identity. The advocate clerks should produce their identity cards, if demanded by the security personnel, to enter the high court building.

The order also stated that passes will be mandatory for litigants, visitors, the public, and workers for entry into the High Court building. The online pass management system will be enabled on the website of the High Court with effect from October 31. “All persons coming with baggage are required to scan their baggage and get clearance from the security at entry points,” said the order.

The Registrar (General) said that foolproof security can be ensured in the High Court only if the identity of all stakeholders entering the building is verified by the security personnel posted at entry points. Lack of cooperation in this regard from the stakeholders will defeat the purpose and can lead to security breaches.

In 2017 a senior citizen died after he jumped off the top floor of the High Court building. On October 26, the timely intervention of security personnel foiled an attempt by a litigant to take his life by jumping off the seventh floor of the court.

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has decided to bolster its security in the wake of repeated incidents of suicide attempts by litigants in the court building. “Several instances of security breaches have been reported in the recent past. A few days ago such an incident was again reported in the High Court building and it was only due to the timely intervention of security personnel that we could avert casualties,” a court order issued on Saturday said. The court ordered that all staff of the High Court should wear their identity cards while entering the court premises so as to enable security personnel to verify their identity. They should also mark their attendance through the biometric machines installed at entry points. Advocates who are not in robes are required to show their ID cards at the entry points for identification. Verification of the identity of persons wearing the robes of a lawyer will be done only if a suspicion arises as to their identity. The advocate clerks should produce their identity cards, if demanded by the security personnel, to enter the high court building. The order also stated that passes will be mandatory for litigants, visitors, the public, and workers for entry into the High Court building. The online pass management system will be enabled on the website of the High Court with effect from October 31. “All persons coming with baggage are required to scan their baggage and get clearance from the security at entry points,” said the order. The Registrar (General) said that foolproof security can be ensured in the High Court only if the identity of all stakeholders entering the building is verified by the security personnel posted at entry points. Lack of cooperation in this regard from the stakeholders will defeat the purpose and can lead to security breaches. In 2017 a senior citizen died after he jumped off the top floor of the High Court building. On October 26, the timely intervention of security personnel foiled an attempt by a litigant to take his life by jumping off the seventh floor of the court.