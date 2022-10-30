Two more cheating cases filed against meat supply firm in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With complaints galore against a Kochi-based fish and meat products firm, the police registered two more cheating cases against it recently. To date, around 25 cases have been registered against Anvy Fresh Pvt Ltd and its managing director Vipin V S who took money from several people promising to provide franchises across the state.

The recent cases were registered at the Ernakulam Central police station based on the complaints filed by Joshy Thomas of Edathua and Rajesh P R of Ranni, who invested Rs 15 lakh each. “The two invested money to get physical franchises as well as for online delivery. They handed over the money in June, July and August. But till date, franchise has not been allotted. Their money was not returned either,” said a police officer.

State Special Branch, the intelligence wing of the Kerala Police, had alerted authorities about a possible scam two months ago after the employees of Anvy Fresh launched an agitation against non-payment of their salaries. Investors started approaching the police since the start of October when they realised the scam. Vipin is absconding.

“The company had two shops in Kochi which were not functioning regularly. The investors were mainly attracted through social media campaigns. The company said it would be supplying fresh meat and fish to franchises across Kerala. Around Rs 15 lakh was charged for the physical franchise. For online delivery system, it was Rs 5 lakh.

Around 35 persons have approached us so far saying they have lost their money,” a police officer said.

The police may hand over the probe to the crime branch as the total money lost by several people is to the tune of several crores of rupees.

KOCHI: With complaints galore against a Kochi-based fish and meat products firm, the police registered two more cheating cases against it recently. To date, around 25 cases have been registered against Anvy Fresh Pvt Ltd and its managing director Vipin V S who took money from several people promising to provide franchises across the state. The recent cases were registered at the Ernakulam Central police station based on the complaints filed by Joshy Thomas of Edathua and Rajesh P R of Ranni, who invested Rs 15 lakh each. “The two invested money to get physical franchises as well as for online delivery. They handed over the money in June, July and August. But till date, franchise has not been allotted. Their money was not returned either,” said a police officer. State Special Branch, the intelligence wing of the Kerala Police, had alerted authorities about a possible scam two months ago after the employees of Anvy Fresh launched an agitation against non-payment of their salaries. Investors started approaching the police since the start of October when they realised the scam. Vipin is absconding. “The company had two shops in Kochi which were not functioning regularly. The investors were mainly attracted through social media campaigns. The company said it would be supplying fresh meat and fish to franchises across Kerala. Around Rs 15 lakh was charged for the physical franchise. For online delivery system, it was Rs 5 lakh. Around 35 persons have approached us so far saying they have lost their money,” a police officer said. The police may hand over the probe to the crime branch as the total money lost by several people is to the tune of several crores of rupees.