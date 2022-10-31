Home Cities Kochi

Brahmapuram bridge: No alternative in place, bridge demolition may cause techies trouble

The bridge is being demolished and a new one will be constructed to facilitate the movement of Water Metro boats.

Published: 31st October 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Public Works Department’s (PWD) decision to demolish the Brahmapuram bridge connecting Thrikkakara municipality and Kunnathunad grama panchayat without providing an alternative has the residents living on either side and the techies voicing their dissent. The bridge is being demolished and a new one will be constructed to facilitate the movement of Water Metro boats.

“We are not against development. But projects should be carried out in a planned manner, and not cause undue hardships to the residents and also the commuters who take this route to reach their places of work,” said Thrikkakara Municipality Edachira ward councillor Abdu P M. He said the bridge was something the residents on both sides have been demanding for a long time.

“Their demands were met after much hardships. But now it’s going to be demolished,” said Abdu. He added all that the people want is an alternative so that they don’t have to go roundabout to reach the other side. He said, normally, the practice is to retain the old bridge and construct a new one beside.

“But here the PWD said it’s impossible to do so due to various technical reasons. The tender to demolish the bridge has been awarded and work will start soon,” said Abdu. He said people have been collecting signatures to submit to the authorities concerned.

The alternative route suggested by the PWD is a roundabout one, said Jidheesh Rajan of Prathidhwani-Infopark. “Another 13km will have to be covered by those working at various IT companies in Infopark,” he said. He said more than 1,000 techies come from across the bridge to Infopark. “We have been receiving complaints from many techies working here,” he added.

“Prathidhwani has decided to approach Industries Minister P Rajeeve and also District Collector Renu Raj to raise the issue. We will submit a few suggestions after gathering details from those who will be hit by the problem the most. They have a clear idea about the routes and alternatives. Once we get some suggestions, thy too will be placed before the authorities,” he said.

The corporation too had objected to the demolition a few months ago. Other than the corporation, four municipalities and as many panchayats in the district too dispose of waste in the Brahmapuram plant. The waste from the corporation, Angamaly, Aluva, Thrikakkara and Kalamassery municipalities, and Cheranalloor panchayat are transported to the plant via the Kakkanad-Infopark-Karimugal road.

“Once it is demolished, the Infopark-Karimugal road will be closed and the garbage vehicles will have to go via crowded areas. This will not only cause inconvenience to the public, but also cost a lot of money,” said Mayor M Anilkumar.

