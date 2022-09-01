Man drives semi-trailer with fake plate for two years

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have registered a case against the owner of an Alappuzha-based company for operating a semi-trailer registered in Haryana with a fake Kerala number plate for two years. The case was registered at Nedumbassery police station based on a complaint given by the joint road transport officer (JRTO), Angamaly, on August 25.

The case was registered against Vinod Vishwambharan, 40, proprietor of Sand Park, Nangiarkulangara. It was during a routine road check that a team led by the assistant motor vehicle inspector intercepted the semi-trailer at Karyad. After checking the documents, the officer decided to check the chassis number of the vehicle. The grave cheating came to light during the inspection.

“From the chassis number, it is revealed that the vehicle was registered as HR-69-C-7033 in the name of one Jithenda of Sonipat. Since March 2020, the semi-trailer had been operated using a fake number plate -- KL-29-T-1294. It is learnt that the current owner did not re-register the vehicle. This has caused a loss of Rs 2.76 lakh to the government exchequer,” a motor vehicle department (MVD) officer said.

The case was registered under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (fraudulently using a document or electronic document as genuine). Police officials said non-bailable offences have been charged against the owner. The police will interrogate the accused.

“There had been cases in the past when cars and motorcycles bought from other states were operated using fake number plates. But changing the number plate of a vehicle like a semi-trailer is rare,” an official said.

