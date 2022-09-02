Home Cities Kochi

A ‘sweet’ trip to a river in the Sabarimala woods

In the forest region of Sabarimala, less than 10km away from Erumeli, lies an undiscovered gem, a serene tourist destination.

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the forest region of Sabarimala, less than 10km away from Erumeli, lies an undiscovered gem, a serene tourist destination. The Perunthenaruvi Waterfall is around 100 feet in height. And the pebble-filled river is in the midst of eye-catching woods. 

The name of this beautiful, relaxing spot literally means river of honey. Perunthen means great honey and Aruvi means stream. This spot got its name due to the countless beehives in the forest.

“The forest belongs to the Sabarimala forest region under the Konni division. The stream originates from the dense forest of Sabarimala and later merges with Pamba. Furthermore, a hydroelectric power project by the Kerala State Electricity Board is nearby. It was launched in 2017,” says Satheesh Miranda, secretary, Pathanamthitta District Tourism Promotion Council.

Even in summer, the narrow stream provides an impressive view because of the rock bed around. Still, the best time to visit this spot is during the monsoon. But one won’t find many restaurants or stalls near the destination due to the place’s anonymity.

There is another spot within 5km: Panamkuduntha Waterfall is an adventure destination. After a brief trek through the forest, you can reach the 300-feet waterfall. It is silent and calm with a beautiful view during summer. However, this spot could be quite dangerous during heavy rains. 

Nearby attractions
Konni Eco-Tourism Centre - 35km
Sabarimala - 40km
Kakkudumon waterfall - 11km
Kizhakkumkara waterfall - 9km 

How to reach
By road: 110km from Kochi
10km from Erumeli
15km from Ranni

Where to stay?
Hotels and homestays are available in Erumeli.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp