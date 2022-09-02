A ‘sweet’ trip to a river in the Sabarimala woods

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the forest region of Sabarimala, less than 10km away from Erumeli, lies an undiscovered gem, a serene tourist destination. The Perunthenaruvi Waterfall is around 100 feet in height. And the pebble-filled river is in the midst of eye-catching woods.

The name of this beautiful, relaxing spot literally means river of honey. Perunthen means great honey and Aruvi means stream. This spot got its name due to the countless beehives in the forest.

“The forest belongs to the Sabarimala forest region under the Konni division. The stream originates from the dense forest of Sabarimala and later merges with Pamba. Furthermore, a hydroelectric power project by the Kerala State Electricity Board is nearby. It was launched in 2017,” says Satheesh Miranda, secretary, Pathanamthitta District Tourism Promotion Council.

Even in summer, the narrow stream provides an impressive view because of the rock bed around. Still, the best time to visit this spot is during the monsoon. But one won’t find many restaurants or stalls near the destination due to the place’s anonymity.

There is another spot within 5km: Panamkuduntha Waterfall is an adventure destination. After a brief trek through the forest, you can reach the 300-feet waterfall. It is silent and calm with a beautiful view during summer. However, this spot could be quite dangerous during heavy rains.

Nearby attractions

Konni Eco-Tourism Centre - 35km

Sabarimala - 40km

Kakkudumon waterfall - 11km

Kizhakkumkara waterfall - 9km

How to reach

By road: 110km from Kochi

10km from Erumeli

15km from Ranni

Where to stay?

Hotels and homestays are available in Erumeli.

