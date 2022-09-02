Home Cities Kochi

Drug supplier’s arrest puts rave party organisers in Kochi under lens

Confessed to supplying MDMA, Meth due to crisis resulting from closure of his restaurant

Published: 02nd September 2022

By Toby Antony
KOCHI: The organisers of rave parties are under the scanner after Kochi City police arrested Panampilly Nagar native Amal Nair who was a key supplier of narcotic products from Bengaluru. The police have received information about people who were buying drugs from a supply chain in Kochi operated by Amal from Bengaluru.

Amal was arrested on Wednesday after raiding an apartment at the Electronic City in Bengaluru. The police also found parcels which the accused was readying to send drugs like MDMA and Methamphetamine, also known as Meth, to various parts in Kerala including Kochi via courier service using a fake address. Amal confessed to the police that he started supplying drugs because of the financial crisis resulting from the closure of the restaurant ‘Pappadavada’ run by him and his wife in Kochi.

The investigators also found he was supplying drugs through his associates in Kochi to night parties. The arrest of Amal and two others took place after around 18 grams of Meth was recovered from a parcel that arrived at a courier agency in Cheranalloor with a fake address.

“We have information about people who were buying drugs from Amal’s aide in Kochi,” a police officer privy to the investigation told TNIE.“As Amal was organising similar parties in Bengaluru, he had good demand for party drugs like MDMA and Meth in Kochi.

We have recovered the electronic gadgets of the accused persons from which we can identify people who were buying drugs from Amal’s associates in Kochi. We will interrogate them soon.” The police are also checking the involvement of Amal in eight cases registered by the crime branch related to the drug abuse by Kakkanad native Shaiju Thankachan who was first arrested for the death of three, including two models, in a car accident last year. In one of the cases, Amal’s wife was interrogated by the crime branch. “The supplier of drugs in those cases is yet to be identified. We will check whether the accused persons were linked to Amal,” the officer said.

“We have some information in this regard. The complete picture will become clear after interrogating Amal and the two others in police custody,” he said.The investigation team is also tracing the Bengaluru-based Nigerian national who supplied drugs to Amal.

