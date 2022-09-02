Home Cities Kochi

Liquor sold in bottles as ‘sarbath shake’, man held

The excise officials also recovered four litres of liquor, and bottles, from his possession.

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The excise department on Thursday arrested a Tamil Nadu native who sold liquor illegally in small bottles, under the name ‘sarbath shake’, at the Kaloor bus station. The arrested is Muthu alias Palpandi, 52, residing at Manapattiparambu.

The excise officials also recovered four litres of liquor, and bottles, from his possession. The accused person targeted daily-wage workers who gather in numbers at Kaloor Junction and on bus station premises to get work in the morning hours.

“We received information that drinks containing liquor are illegally sold to daily workers in the Kaloor area. This led us to enhance our surveillance at Kaloor junction and the bus stand areas. Our shadow team identified Palpandi as the main supplier of liquor in the area,” an excise officer said.

Officers in plainclothes were present in the area to intercept Palpandi on Thursday morning. Growing suspicious of the presence of excise officers, he threw the bag containing liquor and bottles and tried to flee by getting into an autorickshaw. Excise officers chased him and recorded his arrest.

Palpandi was later produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.  “Palpandi approached his customers asking whether they needed ‘sarbath shake’ which gives energy to work for an entire day. ‘sarbath shake’ is normal Indian Made Foreign Liquor. He has been operating in the area for the past several months. We will approach the court and seek his custody,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp