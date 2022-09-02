Home Cities Kochi

Producers’ body launches digital cinema council

Touted as the first-of-its-kind in the country, the DCC was inaugurated by actors Mohanlal and Mammootty on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd September 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has launched Digital Cinema Council (DCC), a facility aimed at delivering content at optimum quality at affordable rates, aided by state-of-the-art technology and security.

Touted as the first-of-its-kind in the country, the DCC was inaugurated by actors Mohanlal and Mammootty on Wednesday. The association hopes that the DCC will help bring down post-production costs in the post-pandemic scenario. Besides content mastering, the DCC, which employs experts from outside Kerala, offers distribution, cloning, archiving and preview facilities.

KFPA member Sandip Senan said the primary aim of DCC is cost-cutting. “Currently, the UFO-CUBE licence fee for uploading movie content costs lakhs of rupees. The DCC, however, offers an unlimited arrangement for producers at a much reduced one-time fee” he said.

