Sensitive hues of the myriad tests of time  

In his latest solo exhibition titled Time & Tide, artist Sajith Panackan portrays the age-old concept of man and nature.

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:05 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In his latest solo exhibition titled Time & Tide, artist Sajith Panackan portrays the age-old concept of man and nature. However, his works stand out due to the sensitive undertones of childhood loneliness in the age of a pandemic.

“Some of these emotions are inspired by my childhood. However, most of them come from the way the children in this computer age spend their time. As I am a school teacher, I have seen how the young generation has been affected by the lockdowns,” he says.

Each frame, mostly in dark colours depicting the trauma, has something new to say. In some frames, plants and birds communicate with each other, sometimes with children. There is an element of fantasy involved in each of his works. And a mynah comes as a visitor in many of his works. 

The exhibition at Durbar Hall will conclude today.

