Five-year-old student falls through emergency exit of moving bus

KOCHI: Raising apprehensions about safety in school buses, a five-year-old LKG student fell through the emergency door of a moving bus near Aluva on Thursday. Faisa Fathima, daughter of Chunangamveli-resident Yousaf and a student of Al-Hind School, Pengattussery, fell from the vehicle when she accidentally opened the emergency door from the inside.

Fortunately, the girl escaped with bruises as the local people saved her by waving down another bus that was just behind Faisa’s school bus, the police said citing CCTV footage. “Since the safety shield on the lock was broken, the child might have touched the door handle, which is accessible both from the inside and the outside,” a police officer said.

Though the incident happened around 3pm on Thursday, it came to light when her parents registered a complaint against the school authorities, saying neither the driver nor the school authorities took the girl to the hospital. The family also alleged that the child was brought home only after the other students in the bus were dropped at their respective locations.

“It was after the girl started showing some uneasiness that the parents noticed the bruises on her body, and thereby learnt of the incident,” the officer said. The police have arrested the school bus driver, Aneesh, 46, of Fourth Mile, Aluva.

“It was sheer negligence on the part of the driver. The safety shield of the emergency door was broken. Even the driver was not ready to take the child to the hospital for treatment,” said the officer.The child is learnt to be fine, though she had to endure body pain.

CALL FOR ACTION

MVD suspends fitness of vehicle

An inspection carried out by the motor vehicle department officials on Friday found that the safety glass shield, which is a system to prevent accidental opening of the door, was missing from the vehicle. They found that there was a failure by the school authorities and the driver to properly maintain the system. The department also decided to cancel the fitness of the vehicle. “We found defects in six of the school’s nine vehicles. The school authorities have been instructed to press these vehicles into service only after the safety glass shield system is installed flawlessly,” an officer said. The officials have decided to inspect all school vehicles and issue instructions to schools

Steps taken: School management

The school authorities said necessary steps were taken after the student fell from the bus. “When the accident happened, the child was rushed home. Though the driver was ready to take her to the hospital, her parents asked him to drop off other students first. The driver has been suspended,” the management said

Child Rights Commission registers case

The Child Rights Commission has registered a case suo motu over the incident

Collector orders probe

District Collector Renu Raj has directed the deputy director of education and the Edathala station house officer to carry out a detailed investigation and submit a report on the incident. The collector said, based on the report, a meeting will be held with school authorities regarding the safety precautions that need to be followed on school buses and the measures required in case of accidents

