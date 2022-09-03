Gloom and boom: Onam shopping turns damp squib for Kerala traders

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Businesses were expected to boom with a vengeance this Onam season. After two years of pandemic gloom, there was a sense of liberation in the air. Usually, by this time, the city witnesses a frenzy. However, Mohanan EK, who runs Fashion Flower Mart at Ernakulam market, is relaxed.

“Earlier, I would not even get free time for a tea break during this season,” he says, slowly making a garland of marigold flowers. “But now, I have ample time for tea breaks, lunch and even a nap after that. There are hardly any customers visiting the shop. By this time, students and employees throng to buy flowers for making pookkalam (floral carpets). But as of now, the flower business is dull.” The flowers are mostly brought from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

“Marigold is the most popular pick for pookkalams. Its price ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 400 per kg. The chethi flower costs Rs 400 per kg,” says Mohanan, who has been in the field for 15 years. “Earlier, people used to buy 2kg to 3kg of flowers from Atham, and, as we near Uthradam, the sales used to shoot up. Currently, due to low demand, we are forced to drastically slash the prices.”

A scene from Broadway

‘We expect sales to increase’

There is hope ahead, say other florists in the city. They point to the recent rains as a dampener and believe clear weather like on Friday would bring out more Onam shoppers. “Demand for flowers such as chethi, vadamalli mostly from Madurai and Bengaluru has picked up. We expect sales to increase in the coming days,” says Rajesh M R, owner of Flower Palace shop in Tripunithura.

Vegetable and fruit vendors, too, echo similar views of despair and hope. “As of now, demand is disappointing. Even bulk orders from restaurants and caterers are missing,” says K M Ali, owner of Sasya Vegetables at the Ernakulam Market. “Foreseeing good Onam sales, we bought vegetables worth Rs 2 lakh. We can’t store vegetables for long, so we are forced to sell them at throwaway prices.”

‘Pray weather remains pleasant’

All is not lost, believes Ali, who has been in the business for 45 years. “We hope business will pick up over the weekend, and pray the weather remains pleasant,” he adds. Unfavourable weather in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, too, has affected vendors here, as prices skyrocketed. “Due to the heavy rains there, the prices of carrots and beans have shot up to Rs 70 per kg and Rs 80 per kg, respectively. Earlier, it was about Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg,” notes Hassan Kunju of MKH Vegetables at the market.

Wholesale banana dealer Abdul Rashid, who has been in the trade for 40 years, says it’s time for a “huge rush”. But he is still waiting. “For bananas, the price is about Rs 50 per kg in the wholesale market. There were times when it used to hover over Rs 70. Though prices are relatively low, the demand is yet to pick up,” he says.

“Small traders who buy in bulk from us haven’t come to take the stock, fearing losses. We are all praying for a turnaround by next week.” M S Padmanabhan, a wholesale plantain leaf seller, has also pinned his hope on prayers. “Sales volume is low, but business is slowly catching up and we are getting orders from offices, colleges and other private organisations,” he says. “These plantain leaves are brought mostly from Tamil Nadu, and sold at Rs 20 for five pieces.”

Textile and fancy shops

Shopkeepers at Broadway say they are yet to witness the expected Onam rush. They were hoping to recover losses over the past two years this festival season. However, the recent rains have cast a pall of gloom over them. “Eyeing brisk sales, we have brought out many new designs in kasavu, especially for the youngsters. Rain has hit business,” says Anand V, an employee at textile shop KNG Brothers.

“However, we are expecting good sales of kasavu saris, set mundu, etc, brought from Balaramapuram and Kuthampully in the coming days.” Shops selling utensils, bags and shoes are awaiting ‘last-minute’ shopping spree. “We are doing decent sales, but the typical Onam boom is missing,” says George Monteiro, fourth-generation owner of Antony Francis shop. “Everyone is busy these days. So, maybe, they have been postponing shopping. We are hoping for good sales in the coming days.”

Don’t miss the Onam Fair

Reminiscent of good-old Onam days, small and medium-scale fairs and exhibitions have started popping up in the city. One such fair is in full swing at the Ernakulathappan Ground on DH Road. Products ranging from everyday items to ‘variety’ pickles, organic products, furniture, bags, footwear, toys and textiles from across Kerala, and other states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana. Notably, contemporary designs in kasavu is trending this season.

“We have got traditional and contemporary designs in kasavu saris. Copper zari is the latest trend,” says Ananthu S of A R Handloom, Thrissur. Unnikrishnan T G, an assistant at the Khadi and V I Federation stall, says kasavu and kaavi mundu varieties are hot sellers among men. “Also, many youngsters are buying khadi shirts and kurtas,” he adds. “For women, kalamkari blouses paired with kasavu saris is a new trend.” Some textile traders have even come from neighbouring states to sell their weaves.

“We have been participating in the fair for 10 years,” says Shekhar of Surya Silks, Erode. “Our products include set mundu, kalli and kaavi mundu, and ready-made items for children.” Handicraft items, bags and footwear, too, are drawing buyers. Shantiniketan handbags from Bihar with their batik designs are a hit this season. “During the weekends, there is usually a huge rush,” says Ranjan Kumar, a bag-seller. “So far, business has been just decent. We expect larger crowds in the coming days.” The fair will be on till September 12.

