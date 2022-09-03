Man nabbed for trying to abduct student

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Nagaland native has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to abduct a school student from Ponnurunni on Friday. School authorities and local residents had handed over the accused, who works at a momo shop in Ponnurunni, to the Kadavanthara police.

The incident took place at 1.30pm near the Ponnurunni overbridge. The class 7 student was returning home after the Onam celebration at his school. The accused followed the boy from Ponnurunni and when they crossed the overbridge, he caught the boy by his hand and tried to drag him to an isolated area. The boy escaped, reached the school and informed the teachers. They, with residents, launched a search and found him in Thammanam area.

KOCHI: A Nagaland native has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to abduct a school student from Ponnurunni on Friday. School authorities and local residents had handed over the accused, who works at a momo shop in Ponnurunni, to the Kadavanthara police. The incident took place at 1.30pm near the Ponnurunni overbridge. The class 7 student was returning home after the Onam celebration at his school. The accused followed the boy from Ponnurunni and when they crossed the overbridge, he caught the boy by his hand and tried to drag him to an isolated area. The boy escaped, reached the school and informed the teachers. They, with residents, launched a search and found him in Thammanam area.