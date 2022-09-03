Home Cities Kochi

Man nabbed for trying to abduct student

The incident took place at 1.30pm near the Ponnurunni overbridge.

Published: 03rd September 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Nagaland native has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to abduct a school student from Ponnurunni on Friday. School authorities and local residents had handed over the accused, who works at a momo shop in Ponnurunni, to the Kadavanthara police.

The incident took place at 1.30pm near the Ponnurunni overbridge. The class 7 student was returning home after the Onam celebration at his school. The accused followed the boy from Ponnurunni and when they crossed the overbridge, he caught the boy by his hand and tried to drag him to an isolated area. The boy escaped, reached the school and informed the teachers. They, with residents, launched a search and found him in Thammanam area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp