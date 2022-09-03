Probe into self-help group loan fraud at Kerala Bank intensified

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Bank’s loan scheme for self-help groups (SHGs) in Kochi city has come under scanner with the police intensifying their probe into misappropriation of funds. The bank staff had allegedly sanctioned the loans in the name of members of different SHGs by fabricating documents.

A preliminary probe, based on a case registered at the central police station in April, has revealed that more than `21 lakh was misappropriated allegedly by the two bank officials by colluding with two others.

The fraud came to light when a senior manager audited the accounts of an evening branch. The police have booked two senior bank officials — Ajithkumar C of Tripunithura and Sajulal T R of Ernakulam. A detailed investigation is on to ascertain the roles of the Kudumbashree Mission officials.

The police said the bank’s preliminary audit had found a misappropriation of `21 lakh.“We’re carrying out a detailed investigation and a lot of data needs to be analysed. The accused will be interrogated in the coming days,” said central station inspector S Vijayashankar.

As per the probe report, Ajith, who is the manager and Sajulal, a cashier, colluded with two other persons and allegedly fabricated documents sanctioning `3 lakh each in the name of members of two SHGs.The case was registered on the basis of a letter issued by the Kerala Bank general manager on April 22 citing the anomalies in the disbursal of seven loans by the evening branch where Ajith.

“The alleged fraud came to light when seven members of the SHGs submitted that they were clueless about the loans sanctioned in their names when the bank carried out an inquiry following non-repayment of loans,” said an officer.

KOCHI: The Kerala Bank’s loan scheme for self-help groups (SHGs) in Kochi city has come under scanner with the police intensifying their probe into misappropriation of funds. The bank staff had allegedly sanctioned the loans in the name of members of different SHGs by fabricating documents. A preliminary probe, based on a case registered at the central police station in April, has revealed that more than `21 lakh was misappropriated allegedly by the two bank officials by colluding with two others. The fraud came to light when a senior manager audited the accounts of an evening branch. The police have booked two senior bank officials — Ajithkumar C of Tripunithura and Sajulal T R of Ernakulam. A detailed investigation is on to ascertain the roles of the Kudumbashree Mission officials. The police said the bank’s preliminary audit had found a misappropriation of `21 lakh.“We’re carrying out a detailed investigation and a lot of data needs to be analysed. The accused will be interrogated in the coming days,” said central station inspector S Vijayashankar. As per the probe report, Ajith, who is the manager and Sajulal, a cashier, colluded with two other persons and allegedly fabricated documents sanctioning `3 lakh each in the name of members of two SHGs.The case was registered on the basis of a letter issued by the Kerala Bank general manager on April 22 citing the anomalies in the disbursal of seven loans by the evening branch where Ajith. “The alleged fraud came to light when seven members of the SHGs submitted that they were clueless about the loans sanctioned in their names when the bank carried out an inquiry following non-repayment of loans,” said an officer.