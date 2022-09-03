Thrikkakara: The place where Vamana met Mahabali

Ankitha Ajith By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara Temple is one of the most famous religious shrines of Vamana, the fifth avatar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu.

The myth related to the harvest festival of Onam is centred around asura king Mahabali. When devas in heaven became insecure seeing his popularity, they requested Vishnu to destroy him. And Thrikkakara is where Vamana met the king. He asked Mahabali for three feet of land and the latter readily agreed. Vamana grew in size into Thrivikrama form and began measuring the land using his foot. After two feet, there was no place left to put the third. Mahabali bowed and showed his head and Vamana pushed him to Pathala (hell) with his giant foot.

It is believed that Thiru-Kaal-Karai, meaning ‘under the holy feet of Lord Vishnu, later became Thrikkakara. The Vamana temple is one of the 108 Vaishnava temples, of which 105 are in India. There is no known written history of the Thrikkakara Temple, but it is said to be almost 4,500 years old, as indicated by the inscriptions on its walls. The Vattezhuthu and Kolezhuthu on the walls help historians determine the temple’s age.

Some documents say the temple was once under the ‘Edappally Swaroopam’. According to the temple secretary, Pramod Kumar, the idol represents Thrivikrama. “It is said to be Vishnu’s ultimate form without gadha. Thrivikrama form is also known as Vamana’s Vishwaroopa, and thus the temple is known as Thrikkakara Vamana Moorthy Temple,” he says.

Pramod explains the second myth, too. “To repent for the killing brahmins, Parasurama brought members of that community from Uttar Pradesh to stay in Thrikkakkara. They made this temple to worship Vishnu. Some say Parasurama also placed the deity at the temple,” he says.

Mahabali was a follower of Lord Siva, and he had built a Siva temple here long back. At Thrikkakara temple, Siva is worshipped along with Vishnu. “It’s rare to see Siva and Vishnu being venerated with equal importance at a temple,” said Pramod.

Even the ponds here have some stories to tell. It is believed that Kapila Maharshi visited Thrikkakara once and took bath in the temple pond. That is why it is called Kapila Theertham. The smaller pond nearby is called Danodhaka Poika. As Mahabali was accepting blessings from Vamana, some water spilled from his hands. Some say that is how the pond was formed.

The Onam celebration at Thrikkakara temple is famous. Once an erstwhile Travancore king released an order saying that people who cannot celebrate Onam at Thrikkakara should do so at their own homes wearing kodi (new clothes). Malayalis keep a figurine of Thrikkakarayappan to celebrate the festival at their houses.

Before the formation of Kerala, the land consisted of 64 small kingdoms. Once every year, they used to meet at Thrikkakara. These 64 kings took turns to organise the festivities on each day of Onam. Tripunithura Athachamayam, also known as Atham khoshayathra, is believed to be one of them.

Every year, to celebrate Onam, the temple holds Mahabali Ezhunellupu where a child dressed as Vamana walks to the temple to welcome Mahabali. There are also some special rituals at the temple during Uthradam and Thiruvonam.

The temple could not hold many functions during Onam in the past two years.

