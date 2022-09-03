Two held for door delivery of alcohol

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Excise on Friday arrested two persons who were into illegal door delivery of liquor in the city. The excise team also seized 130 bottles (65 litres) of Indian Made Foreign Liquor from the duo. The arrested persons are Binu Karamchand, 43, Ponoth Road, Kaloor, and Shanmukhan, 51, of Pallipuram, near Cherai. The accused were supplying liquor for celebrations and parties in the city.

“The duo used to get door delivery orders for liquor through social media. Their contact details were widely shared on WhatsApp and other chat apps. The liquor was stored at Binu’s apartment and Shanmukhan delivered it to customers. The liquor was supplied in places that fall within 12-km radius of Kaloor and they could be called any time,” an excise official said.

Recently, excise received a tip-off regarding liquor being delivered at the doorstep in Kaloor area. A shadow unit was deployed to trace the people involved in the illegal business.“We intercepted Binu with half-litre bottles of liquor which he procured from various liquor shops. Later, his apartment was searched and more liquor bottles were traced. At the time, Shanmukhan also reached the apartment after delivering liquor to customers. They charged money based on the delivery distance. They charged 50 per cent extra price for door delivery,” an excise official said.

