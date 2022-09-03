Home Cities Kochi

WWF campaign on vulture conservation

On International Vulture Awareness Day, WWF India has created a poster ‘Bring back the vultures’ highlighting the nine species found in India. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On International Vulture Awareness Day, WWF India has created a poster ‘Bring back the vultures’ highlighting the nine species found in India. The poster has illustrations and information on each species white-rumped vulture, Indian long-billed vulture, slender-billed vulture, red-headed vulture, Egyptian vulture, cinereous vulture, bearded vulture, Himalayan griffon and Eurasian griffon, including their conservation status. 

The poster will be shared with the state forest pepartments and other institutions for spreading the awareness about these species and call for action to conserve them. It will be available in regional languages, including Malayalam, for a wider reach. 

Renjan Mathew Varghese, state director (Kerala), WWF-India said In Kerala, the major concern is in Wayanad district. “The poster is available in Malayalam, and soon we will be launching an awareness campaign in partnership with a local conservation NGO targeting the youth through schools and colleges. The campaign plans to educate them and bring them forward for the conservation of vultures.”

