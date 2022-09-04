Rs 8.55 lakh in bribe detected in vigilance raids on RTOs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The statewide inspection by the vigilance titled ‘Operation Jasoos’ launched on Friday at regional transport offices (RTOs) and driving schools has unearthed widespread irregularities, including bribe to the tune of `8.55 lakh. As much as `3 lakh was paid through Google Pay. Several officers in the motor vehicle department were found taking bribes through agents for avoiding vehicle inspections.

The raids were carried out in 53 RTOs/joint RTOs across the state since 3.30pm on Friday based on a tip-off. The alert also said applications submitted directly by the public were being deliberately delayed. The vigilance had received intelligence inputs that the people coming to offices were being harassed by making them come to the office again and again for trivial matters and their applications were rejected on flimsy grounds. For instance, of the 2,523 applications received for vehicle registration at the Kozhikode RT office, 1,469 had not been processed. Additionally, 1,056 unprinted applications were also found at the office.

“Similar raids would be conducted in the coming days,” vigilance director Manoj Abraham said. “We will register a case against the errant officials following a thorough inquiry. We will go ahead with further action including arrests,” he told TNIE. He also asked the public to phone the vigilance toll-free number 1064, 8592900900, or 9447789100 WhatsApp number if they have any information concerning corruption.

Bribe via GPay

During raids, it was also discovered that the officers were paid bribes by agents via GPay. For instance, agents sent Rs 1,20,000 to the Kottayam RTO alone for various purposes in this manner. Besides, the agents sent `97,000 to officers at Adimali office who had already been paid many times. Applicants also paid agents associated with Changanassery office through GPay. The vigilance department seized `1,50,000 from a vehicle licensing consultancy office in Nedumangad, `1,50,000 from the Kondotty RT office, `1,06,205 from a car carrying two agents, and `72,412 from two agents at the Alappuzha RT office.

KOCHI: The statewide inspection by the vigilance titled ‘Operation Jasoos’ launched on Friday at regional transport offices (RTOs) and driving schools has unearthed widespread irregularities, including bribe to the tune of `8.55 lakh. As much as `3 lakh was paid through Google Pay. Several officers in the motor vehicle department were found taking bribes through agents for avoiding vehicle inspections. The raids were carried out in 53 RTOs/joint RTOs across the state since 3.30pm on Friday based on a tip-off. The alert also said applications submitted directly by the public were being deliberately delayed. The vigilance had received intelligence inputs that the people coming to offices were being harassed by making them come to the office again and again for trivial matters and their applications were rejected on flimsy grounds. For instance, of the 2,523 applications received for vehicle registration at the Kozhikode RT office, 1,469 had not been processed. Additionally, 1,056 unprinted applications were also found at the office. “Similar raids would be conducted in the coming days,” vigilance director Manoj Abraham said. “We will register a case against the errant officials following a thorough inquiry. We will go ahead with further action including arrests,” he told TNIE. He also asked the public to phone the vigilance toll-free number 1064, 8592900900, or 9447789100 WhatsApp number if they have any information concerning corruption. Bribe via GPay During raids, it was also discovered that the officers were paid bribes by agents via GPay. For instance, agents sent Rs 1,20,000 to the Kottayam RTO alone for various purposes in this manner. Besides, the agents sent `97,000 to officers at Adimali office who had already been paid many times. Applicants also paid agents associated with Changanassery office through GPay. The vigilance department seized `1,50,000 from a vehicle licensing consultancy office in Nedumangad, `1,50,000 from the Kondotty RT office, `1,06,205 from a car carrying two agents, and `72,412 from two agents at the Alappuzha RT office.