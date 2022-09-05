Kochi: Over 6 years, police remove 23 officers from roll in city

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While youngsters are struggling to get into the Kerala police force, several officers have squandered their jobs by engaging in illegal and criminal activities. According to a report sourced from the Kochi City police, 23 officers have been removed from service over the past six years. The police shared the information in reply to an RTI application filed by activist Raju Vazhakkala.

The report says five of the 23 personnel were dismissed after being involved in grave crimes, including murder. The list includes Bijoy V T, a civil police officer who was involved in the murder of an autorickshaw driver alongside five others.

However, an analysis of the data reveals that many officers were removed from service after they failed to report for duty after the expiry of the Leave Without Allowance option. It has also been found that some were removed citing they were mentally unfit for the profession. “Some officers might have given their best when they were inducted into service. But after joining the force, they might have been addicted to drugs and engaged in other illegal activities,” said a police officer.

He said some of them might even have been involved in cheating. “Such people are totally unfit for the profession. They are usually removed from service with immediate effect,” he pointed out. Interestingly, the trend of squandering police jobs or getting removed from service is showing an upward trajectory. So far this year, seven officers have already been dismissed.

“A large number of officers have taken leave and are working abroad. For them, the job may not be a necessity. Even after the sanctioned leave, they may not be ready to rejoin. This will eventually lead to their removal. The number of such people is going up each year,” said the officer.

At the same time, City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said, compared to the total number of police officers in the city, the number of persons removed from service is small. “The city has nearly 3,000 police officers. If the data shows only 23 people were removed from service, it is a very small percentage. There are strict rules and regulations in place. Generally, we remove personnel when they are found to be incorrigible,” the commissioner said.

