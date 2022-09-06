Give due recognition in Public Health Bill: Ayush Aikya Vedi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ayush Aikya Vedi, the consortium of professional associations representing alternative health care systems in the state, has demanded that the Ayush sector be given due recognition and representation in the Kerala Public Health Bill proposed by the state government.

The consortium is formed by Ayurveda Hospital and Management Association, Indian Homoeopathic Medical Association, Sidha Medical Association of India, Ayurveda Medicine Manufacturers Association, Kerala Unani Medical Association and Indian Naturopathy and Yoga Graduates Medical Association. The new bill seeks to unify the laws related to public health and improve the public health administration system.

Ayush Aikya Vedi chairman Dr Vijayan Nangelil said the bill needs to be revised to accommodate AYUSH. “It is unacceptable to keep Ayush out of the public health system when the whole world is moving towards the goal of One Health,” said Dr Vijayan.

KOCHI: Ayush Aikya Vedi, the consortium of professional associations representing alternative health care systems in the state, has demanded that the Ayush sector be given due recognition and representation in the Kerala Public Health Bill proposed by the state government. The consortium is formed by Ayurveda Hospital and Management Association, Indian Homoeopathic Medical Association, Sidha Medical Association of India, Ayurveda Medicine Manufacturers Association, Kerala Unani Medical Association and Indian Naturopathy and Yoga Graduates Medical Association. The new bill seeks to unify the laws related to public health and improve the public health administration system. Ayush Aikya Vedi chairman Dr Vijayan Nangelil said the bill needs to be revised to accommodate AYUSH. “It is unacceptable to keep Ayush out of the public health system when the whole world is moving towards the goal of One Health,” said Dr Vijayan.