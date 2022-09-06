‘Love for food strengthens ties between nationalities’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Flavours of shared food often nurture and strengthen a special bond among people of different nationalities, said Kerala Tourism Director P B Nooh. He was speaking at a function organised as part of the culmination of a week-long family trip of the 10 winners of the online Kerala Tourism Culinary Contest 2020-2021 to the state’s northern and central region. The contest that saw participation from across the globe was held from December 21, 2020, to August 31, 2021.

The family trip was offered to the winners by the state government in an attempt to promote tourism through the culinary route of Kerala. “The delicious memories these esteemed guests carry with them on their journey back effectively make them brand ambassadors of Kerala,” said Nooh.

Frequent brush with other cultures through commerce has made our cuisine rich and varied. All the European traders who set off for spice trade reached Kerala first, he said. “We must continue to harmonise the culture of taste and continue with our experiments for newer dishes,” said Nooh.

Adina Ioana Panta, a winner from Manchester (UK), said she had never experienced the warm hospitality she got from Kerala elsewhere in the world. “As I am leaving Kerala, I feel like I am going away from my own family,” she said.

The visitors half of them foreigners were enormously impressed by Kerala’s natural beauty and local legends. Initially planned for six months from December 21, 2020, to June 21, 2021, the culinary contest was extended till August 31 after it received an overwhelming response.

