KOCHI: Talking past the famous Shantilal Mithaiwala shop in Mattancherry, the aroma of fresh jalebis entices one’s soul. Then, I hear something sweeter — a group of people singing bhajan. Tracking the hymns, I reach the Sree Cochin Ganesh Mandal, where one of the tallest idols of Lord Ganesha in Kochi is decked up in garlands and colourful finery. Divinity is embodied in a 9ft-tall idol brought from Maharashtra.

“We are a mixed community of Marathas, Gujaratis, and Rajasthanis. We celebrate the Ganesh Utsav for 10 days,” says Jeethender Jain, one of the festival coordinators. Jeethender explains bhajan-keertan and aarathi are held daily until the final day (September 9), when the idol is taken in a jankar ferry to the middle of the sea for visarjan (immersion).

As per tradition, before the visarjan, the idol is taken on a procession. “Hundreds of people join the procession,” says Jayant Pithadia, a former media artist and Ganesh Utsav coordinator. “They dance and chant Ganapati Bappa Morya. There will be Nasik Dhol on the final day... trust me, it is a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Lord Ganesha is known for appreciating good food. So, it is no surprise there are food stalls that serve authentic north Indian dishes. “Each day the menu is changed,” says Jeethender. “The mandal (the temporary venue), where the Ganesha idol is kept is open to everyone. There is no caste or religion for Bappa!”

The history

“It is said that Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji encouraged people to make Ganesh Chaturthi a grand public fest to promote bonhomie and patriotic sentiment while resisting Mughal invaders,” says Mattancherry resident and Kochi Maharashtra Mandal secretary Chandra Prakash D Deo.

“In 1893, when the British banned public gatherings to curb political meetings, Indian nationalist leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak revived the festival. Tilak’s call played an integral role in galvanising people to fight unitedly for the common cause of freedom.”

Prakash Deo notes this is “the 124th year of celebrating Ganesh Utsav at the Sree Gopalakrishna Swamy Temple” in Mattancherry. “Not only Maharashtrians, all communities come together and celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm,” he adds.

The Maha Aarathi

One of the highlights of the festival is the maha aarathi performed at 8.30pm throughout the 10 days. Everyone present at the mandal is given a lighted diya. During this time, all the electric lights are switched off, and the view is mesmerising. After the puja, prasad is served to everyone. “About 1,000 people participate in daily puja,” says Jayant.

“On the 10th day, there would be a larger crowd. Due to the pandemic crisis, we were unable to organise Ganesh Utsav over the past two years. This year, it’s back with a bang — the enthusiasm is nothing less than what’s seen in Mumbai.”

Bappa at home

After visiting the Sree Gopalakrishna Swamy Temple, Jayant guides me to a friend’s place, where a Ganesha idol is installed as part of the festival. The host family welcomed me with warmth, and let me perform the aarathi. Delicious prasad made of groundnuts and sesame seeds followed.

During the festival, people here install Lord Ganesha in ‘puja ghars’ at their homes. It is said they welcome and honour Ganesha as a guest through the process. The idols are kept home for either 1.5, three, five, seven, or ten days. After the idol is installed at home (known as sthapana), rituals are performed every day. On the final day, the idol is immersed in the sea or temple pond, after bidding goodbye to the lord.

“We have been doing Ganesh sthapana for 15 years,” said Jinni Rajesh, a resident of Mattanchery. “It is believed Lord Ganesha visits our homes, spends time with us and leaves for his heavenly board as we perform the visarjan.”

