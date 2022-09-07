Woman seeks help to release husband who fell into drug racket’s trap and landed in Qatar jail

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Yet another incident of a Kerala man falling into the trap of an international drug trafficking racket has come out with a 43-year-old woman running from pillar to post seeking help of the authorities concerned for the release of her husband currently jailed in Qatar for carrying drugs.

Jasmine Shameer, wife of Shameer N M, 45, of Vattekkunnu at Edappally told TNIE that her husband was taken to Qatar by members of the same racket who trapped 23-year-old Varappuzha native Yashwanth P P, who is also currently lodged in a Qatar jail.

Both Shameer and Yashwanth were on the same flight on July 7 from Cochin international Airport to Qatar with a stopover in Dubai. “They never knew each other and only when they were caught by enforcement officials at Qatar airport, they saw each other and realised they were trapped by the drug racket,” Jasmine said.

“Shameer was offered a job as a driver in Qatar. It was based on the advice by the racket members that he even took a heavy vehicle driving licence from here before going to Qatar. I don’t know what to do now. We have filed petitions with the chief minister’s office and state police chief seeking their intervention,” Jasmine said adding that they fell for the job offer because the racket members told them the expense for the visa and air ticket will be met from his salary as instalments once he start working in Qatar.

According to Jasmine, with whom Shameer could speak from jail after his arrest, one of the agents back home Shameer called him on his mobile phone when he reached Dubai on his way to Qatar and told him to collect a bag which a person would hand over to him. “Shameer was told that it contained some emergency medicines required for a person in Qatar. Shameer believed it and collected the bag as told. Only when he was caught in Qatar, he came to know that the bag contained some illegal drugs,” Jasmine said.

Police said an inquiry revealed that the accused arrested in Yashwanth case identified as Niyas, 33, of Edathala, Ashique Shemeer, 25, of Iramalloor at Kothamangalam and Ratheesh, 26, of Vaikom in Kottayam were involved in sending Shameer to Qatar and using him as a carrier for the drugs. “The agents of drug cartels have been operating in the state for quite some time now.

Many youths are languishing in jails in Middle East countries for trafficking drugs after they were used as carriers by these cartels,” said a senior police officer. In June 2018, mothers of four youths approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into the activities of the agents who trapped their sons offering jobs in Qatar for using them as carriers of drugs.

The youths identified as Ashik Ashly, 22, hailing from Angamaly; Kevin Mathew, 26, from Kottayam; Adithya Mohanan, 21, from Alappuzha, and Sarath Sasi, 24, an Ernakulam native, were caught by Qatar enforcement agencies and put in Duhail jail in Doha on charges of transporting narcotic products.

KOCHI: Yet another incident of a Kerala man falling into the trap of an international drug trafficking racket has come out with a 43-year-old woman running from pillar to post seeking help of the authorities concerned for the release of her husband currently jailed in Qatar for carrying drugs. Jasmine Shameer, wife of Shameer N M, 45, of Vattekkunnu at Edappally told TNIE that her husband was taken to Qatar by members of the same racket who trapped 23-year-old Varappuzha native Yashwanth P P, who is also currently lodged in a Qatar jail. Both Shameer and Yashwanth were on the same flight on July 7 from Cochin international Airport to Qatar with a stopover in Dubai. “They never knew each other and only when they were caught by enforcement officials at Qatar airport, they saw each other and realised they were trapped by the drug racket,” Jasmine said. “Shameer was offered a job as a driver in Qatar. It was based on the advice by the racket members that he even took a heavy vehicle driving licence from here before going to Qatar. I don’t know what to do now. We have filed petitions with the chief minister’s office and state police chief seeking their intervention,” Jasmine said adding that they fell for the job offer because the racket members told them the expense for the visa and air ticket will be met from his salary as instalments once he start working in Qatar. According to Jasmine, with whom Shameer could speak from jail after his arrest, one of the agents back home Shameer called him on his mobile phone when he reached Dubai on his way to Qatar and told him to collect a bag which a person would hand over to him. “Shameer was told that it contained some emergency medicines required for a person in Qatar. Shameer believed it and collected the bag as told. Only when he was caught in Qatar, he came to know that the bag contained some illegal drugs,” Jasmine said. Police said an inquiry revealed that the accused arrested in Yashwanth case identified as Niyas, 33, of Edathala, Ashique Shemeer, 25, of Iramalloor at Kothamangalam and Ratheesh, 26, of Vaikom in Kottayam were involved in sending Shameer to Qatar and using him as a carrier for the drugs. “The agents of drug cartels have been operating in the state for quite some time now. Many youths are languishing in jails in Middle East countries for trafficking drugs after they were used as carriers by these cartels,” said a senior police officer. In June 2018, mothers of four youths approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into the activities of the agents who trapped their sons offering jobs in Qatar for using them as carriers of drugs. The youths identified as Ashik Ashly, 22, hailing from Angamaly; Kevin Mathew, 26, from Kottayam; Adithya Mohanan, 21, from Alappuzha, and Sarath Sasi, 24, an Ernakulam native, were caught by Qatar enforcement agencies and put in Duhail jail in Doha on charges of transporting narcotic products.