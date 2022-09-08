After all, who’s Magsaysay?

Anil S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “After all, who is Ramon Magsaysay? Is he someone bigger than our Kerala comrades? And, what’s so great about accepting an award? Can’t awards be rejected? Isn’t it an individual choice? How dare you term it a ‘historic blunder’?” critics raged in rat-a-tat mode.

Some tried patronising. “By the way, this is what happens when you write a story without doing basic research. Do you know who he was, what all he had done? Are all journos as foolish as you seem to be? Who gave you permission to editorialise news? It’s not just stupidity, but a grand display of the writer’s ignorance of Left ideology and politics. Read some history, buddy!”

Samples of some pearls of wisdom that came this writer’s way.Yours truly faced a barrage of queries, criticism and, of course, a fair share of unsolicited advice from readers, friends, former colleagues, politicians, seemingly ‘fair-minded critics’, ‘people with a clear conscience’ and some ‘well-wishers’, who were apparently eager to not let this writer be portrayed in a bad light.And, what was the crime?

An exclusive report on former Kerala health minister K K Shailaja turning down the Magsaysay Award instituted in memory of a “known Communist oppressor”, as her party, the CPM, felt accepting the honour would be ideologically incorrect. Interestingly, there was another bunch of critics, who were on an altogether different plane. They believe the story was part of a PR exercise to secure the award for Shailaja!

“So your aim was to glorify the ex-minister, and ensure somehow she manages to get a Magsaysay! Don’t let your political inclinations come in the way of objective reporting. How much are you getting paid for indulging in such PR?” asked one.

There was no dearth of ‘independent investigators’ who felt this writer’s intentions needed to be ‘verified’. Well, we were not the ones who wanted to confer her with the award. We just did a story about it!The ‘independent’ observers, who kept insisting on objectivity in reporting, wanted to educate this writer on what exactly political ideology meant. That took the cake!”Jyoti Basu declined Bharat Ratna, EMS said no to Padma Vibhushan and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refused Padma Bhushan.

And you whine over a mere Magsaysay, huh?” That was their line.More gyan poured in: “Ideologically we cannot accept an award in the name of an anti-Communist leader. You must have seen people who die for awards and recognitions. But there still exists a small clan of moralistic politicians who live by the party ideology. It’s not your mistake, mate. You don’t know anything about this party!”

Interestingly, a top leader, too, had made a similar remark some time ago.Some believe the report, which just brought out a hidden truth, was part of a premeditated plan to tarnish the CPM. And, hence, the spurt of moral outrage on social media.

Well, we live in a state where there’s no dearth of conspiracy theories for anything and everything under the sun. Can’t help it. There is no denying Shailaja, or any other leader for that matter, has every right to turn down any award. It’s her choice. But, wait a moment. Being a journalist, yours truly, too, has the same right -- to write and publish a report on the same, based on credible information and facts.

Just because we write about a politician declining an international honour, does not mean we are out to get you. Letting our readers know what’s happening on the ground is our duty, our forté. It’s what we do best.

