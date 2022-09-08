Home Cities Kochi

Bansuri workshop at Cusat from Sept 16

Himanshu is the senior-most disciple of the legendary Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. He is also the founder-director of Mystic Bamboo Academy. 

Published: 08th September 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The department of youth welfare of the Cochin University of Science and Technology, in association with Mystic Bamboo Academy, Pune, will organise a three-day bansuri workshop from September 16 to 18 led by Himanshu Nanda.

Himanshu is the senior-most disciple of the legendary Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. He is also the founder-director of Mystic Bamboo Academy. The workshop will admit beginners, intermediate and advanced learners who are interested in bansuri. The entry will be free for the students of CUSAT. A concert by Himanshu Nanda will be organised in connection with the workshop on September 17. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp