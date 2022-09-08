Bansuri workshop at Cusat from Sept 16

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The department of youth welfare of the Cochin University of Science and Technology, in association with Mystic Bamboo Academy, Pune, will organise a three-day bansuri workshop from September 16 to 18 led by Himanshu Nanda.

Himanshu is the senior-most disciple of the legendary Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. He is also the founder-director of Mystic Bamboo Academy. The workshop will admit beginners, intermediate and advanced learners who are interested in bansuri. The entry will be free for the students of CUSAT. A concert by Himanshu Nanda will be organised in connection with the workshop on September 17.

