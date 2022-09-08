Home Cities Kochi

Fisherman hit by bullet off Fort Kochi coast, suffers ear injury

A fisherman suffered an injury to his earlobe after being hit by a bullet nearly two kilometres off INS Dronacharya in Fort Kochi on Wednesday. 

Published: 08th September 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

The ear of the fisherman pierced by the bullet.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A fisherman suffered an injury to his earlobe after being hit by a bullet nearly two kilometres off INS Dronacharya in Fort Kochi on Wednesday. Sebastian, 70, a resident of Maneechira, Pallithode near Chellanam, was hit while heading to the shore along with 30 others after fishing around noon. The fishermen recovered the pellet from the boat. 

Sebastian, admitted to a private hospital, required three stitches to his earlobe.  “He felt a slap on his face. Within a second, he started bleeding. Though we didn’t understand what had happened, we were able to recover a pellet from the boat. He is fortunate to have survived,” said a fisherman. 

The fishermen alleged that the.2mm bullet was fired from INS Dronacharya, the gunnery school of the Indian Navy. “Fishermen are the sea’s second line of defence. Though the Navy has denied its role, we are not ready to accept it. A detailed probe should be carried out. We will launch a sea of protest to get justice,” said Charles George, convener of the Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi.

He added that the Navy had issued a warning for September 5 (Tuesday), citing firing in the area where the incident happened on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Coastal Police have registered a case based on Sebastian’s statement. “We are not in a position to confirm the role of the Navy. We need to do a ballistic study to find whether the weapon belonged to the Navy,” said an officer with the Coastal Police.

However, speaking to TNIE, Defence PRO Commander Atul Pillai refuted the allegation. “Our officers inspected the bullet and found it to be from a weapon of non-military calibre. The Navy has no role in it,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fort Kochi fisherman
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp