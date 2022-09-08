Govt gives away Rs 32.5 crore to coir sector workers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has distributed Rs 32.5 crore to the coir sector workers and the coir cooperative societies ahead of Onam, helping hundreds of workers in the sector celebrate the festival without financial hassles.

P Rajeeve, minister for industries and coir, said the government has given Rs 12.5 crore to the coir sector as part of its income supporting scheme. This has directly benefited 25,676 persons, he said.

Further, 321 coir cooperative societies received Rs 3 crore through the coir department under the incentive programme. Rajeeve said the government has distributed Rs 11 crore out of the Rs 17.36 crore it owed to the coir cooperative societies for having procured coir from them. The government has also handed over Rs 7 crore out of the Rs 18 crore it owed to the Coir Corporation, which had spent the amount on developing a market for coir products.

The minister said the coir production in the state, which stood at 7,800 tonnes in 2016-17, has increased to 29,000 tonnes in 2021-22 -- a three-fold increase in six years. During the period, the annual income of coir workers increased from Rs 13,500 to Rs 49,000. The number of coir cooperative societies running in profits touched 325, up from less than 100, he said. Rajeeve said the government was able to increase the basic salary and revamp the pay structure of coir workers.

For more than 60 years, the basic pay for the coir workers stood at Rs 3. This has been revamped and now a male worker’s basic pay stands at Rs 667 and that of a female worker at Rs 533. “The government is making all attempts to revitalise the ailing coir sector, and several steps are being taken with a long-term plan to revive the sector,” the minister said.

