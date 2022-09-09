Police yet to trace origin of bullet that hit Kerala fisherman

By IANS

KOCHI: Two days after a Kerala fisherman was shot on his ear while returning to shore, the Kerala Coastal Police is still unable to track down the origin of that "mystery" bullet.

The incident occurred close to the Cochin Naval Base and the fishermen allege that this firing took place from the naval compound, but navy officials flatly denied it.

The police team has decided to conduct a detailed probe to find out if any firing training going on at the INS Dronacharya, located about one and a half kilometre from the spot where the boat of Sebastian was when the incident took place on Wednesday.

Sebastian then said that he felt a blow on the ear. "I felt someone was slapping me in my ear. Soon my friend said that I am bleeding. I had no clue of what was happening. I was then taken to a hospital. Am told there are five stitches," he had said.

A .2mm bullet was recovered from the boat and ballistic experts are analysing it.

