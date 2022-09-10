Mastermind in bizman abduction case nabbed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The key accused and the mastermind in the case pertaining to the abduction of the owner of an ayurvedic pharma company based in Nelladu to extort money was nabbed from Tirupur. S Prakash, 41, of Kumanantulu, Andipetty, a resident of KVR Nagar, Tirupur, was arrested by the Kunnathunad police from Tirupur.

Three others were arrested in the case on the night of September 2. The gang approached the complainant in the guise of a business deal as they were interested to commence the ayurvedic company’s business in Tamil Nadu. They invited the owner to Coimbatore to discuss the business deal. Upon arrival, he was forcibly taken into a vehicle and then to an unknown location at Tirupur and assaulted him. The gang then called his son and threatened to kill the father if he did not pay a ransom of `42 lakh. Subsequently, he filed a complaint with Kunnathunadu police.

Following this, a probe team was formed under district police chief Vivek Kumar. The police arrested Bineesh, 43, of Ottappalam, Santhapetta Siva aka Arumughan, 40, and Sreenath, 33, of Kanjikode, from Tirupur on the night of the incident and the victim was rescued. Prakash went into hiding soon. The police then camped in Tamil Nadu and arrested him.

