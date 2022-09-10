Home Cities Kochi

Mastermind in bizman abduction case nabbed

The key accused and the mastermind in the case pertaining to the abduction of the owner of an ayurvedic pharma company based in Nelladu to extort money was nabbed from Tirupur.

Published: 10th September 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The key accused and the mastermind in the case pertaining to the abduction of the owner of an ayurvedic pharma company based in Nelladu to extort money was nabbed from Tirupur. S Prakash, 41, of Kumanantulu, Andipetty, a resident of KVR Nagar, Tirupur, was arrested by the Kunnathunad police from Tirupur.

Three others were arrested in the case on the night of September 2. The gang approached the complainant in the guise of a business deal as they were interested to commence the ayurvedic company’s business in Tamil Nadu. They invited the owner to Coimbatore to discuss the business deal. Upon arrival, he was forcibly taken into a vehicle and then to an unknown location at Tirupur and assaulted him. The gang then called his son and threatened to kill the father if he did not pay a ransom of `42 lakh. Subsequently, he filed a complaint with Kunnathunadu police.

Following this, a probe team was formed under district police chief Vivek Kumar. The police arrested Bineesh, 43, of Ottappalam, Santhapetta Siva aka Arumughan, 40, and Sreenath, 33, of Kanjikode, from Tirupur on the night of the incident and  the victim was rescued. Prakash went into hiding soon. The police then camped in Tamil Nadu and arrested him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp