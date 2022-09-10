Home Cities Kochi

MDMA smuggling racket: Presence of foreigners leave Kochi police on their toes

The recent arrests of two African nationals in a drug-trafficking case in Kochi have once again exposed the alleged links of foreign nationals to the smuggling of synthetic drugs to the city.

Published: 10th September 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent arrests of two African nationals in a drug-trafficking case in Kochi have once again exposed the alleged links of foreign nationals to the smuggling of synthetic drugs to the city. The police are on their toes to trace those behind the case relating to the seizure of 102 grams of MDMA — concealed in two packets — from a scooter parked along the Stadium Link Road in Kaloor on July 20. Seven persons including two African nationals have already been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police, the presence of foreign nationals has made the investigation tough. The case assumed significance with the arrest of Okafor Eze Emmanuel, a Nigerian national, from Bengaluru. The investigators then found that Okafor’s gang had smuggled 4.5km of MDMA to the state over the past six months. Okafor is the main link in the African drugs racket based in Bengaluru, according to the police.
City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the police team is working hard to trace those at the higher levels of the gang.

“Though it is a tough ask, we will do it,” he said. After the arrest of five persons connected to the Bengaluru-based racket, the police zeroed in on Okafor. On Wednesday, the police picked up Ghana national Angela Takyiwaa Brobery, 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp