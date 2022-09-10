MDMA smuggling racket: Presence of foreigners leave Kochi police on their toes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent arrests of two African nationals in a drug-trafficking case in Kochi have once again exposed the alleged links of foreign nationals to the smuggling of synthetic drugs to the city. The police are on their toes to trace those behind the case relating to the seizure of 102 grams of MDMA — concealed in two packets — from a scooter parked along the Stadium Link Road in Kaloor on July 20. Seven persons including two African nationals have already been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police, the presence of foreign nationals has made the investigation tough. The case assumed significance with the arrest of Okafor Eze Emmanuel, a Nigerian national, from Bengaluru. The investigators then found that Okafor’s gang had smuggled 4.5km of MDMA to the state over the past six months. Okafor is the main link in the African drugs racket based in Bengaluru, according to the police.

City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the police team is working hard to trace those at the higher levels of the gang.

“Though it is a tough ask, we will do it,” he said. After the arrest of five persons connected to the Bengaluru-based racket, the police zeroed in on Okafor. On Wednesday, the police picked up Ghana national Angela Takyiwaa Brobery, 26.

