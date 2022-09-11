Kochi: Two women die as mini lorry rams autorickshaw

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A routine journey to their workplace on Saturday morning turned tragic for two women after a mini tanker lorry hit the autorickshaw in which they were travelling at Angamaly killing them on the spot.

The deceased are Thresya, 74, wife of Maniyacheri Paili, Koovapady, Perumbavoor, and Beena, 40, wife of Chinnan, Thodaparampil, Koovapady, Perumbavoor.

Three people, including the autorickshaw driver, were injured in the mishap that occurred near the old municipal station in Angamaly town on the national highway at 6.15am. They are recuperating at different hospitals in Angamaly, said the police.

The accident happened when the speeding tanker carrying septage veered to the left and rammed into the autorickshaw. As per the preliminary inquiry, the driver of the lorry lost control and the vehicle ran over the women who were alighting from the autorickshaw. The tanker stopped after hitting the wall of the parking area of the old municipal office.

Autorickshaw driver E P Lalu, 52, from Mudikkal, Perumbavoor, Angamaly KSRTC depot conductors T Sini, 48, and N S Anilkumar, 47, who were on the spot, are the injured. The deceased were workers of the canteen of a textile shop in Angamaly. Thresya is survived by husband Paili and children Jolly, Babu, Sebastian, Varghese and Valsala while Beena is survived by husband Chinnan and children Anjana and Amal.

