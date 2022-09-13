Aaha producer lodges case  against movie’s director

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have registered a case against a Malayalam film director for copyright violation based on a complaint lodged by the producer of the movie Aaha. The case was registered at Kochi Cyber Police Station on September 3 against director Bipin Paul Samuel after the producer of his debut movie Aaha approached the police with a complaint. The complaint was lodged by Prem Abraham who produced the movie under the banner Zsa Zsa Production based in Poonithura, Kochi.

“The movie Aaha was released under the production banner of the complainant on November 19, 2021. The accused, who is the director of the movie, with an intention to cause loss to the complainant circulated the print and content of the movie Aaha on Internet and social media platforms. This caused financial loss to the complainant,” stated the FIR.

The complainant alleged that the print of the movie was widely circulated by the director through Facebook and Vimeo. “It is stated that there was a dispute between the producer and the director over the rights of the movie. The complaint is part of it. We will be hearing both sides before proceeding with the investigation. We have registered a case based on the complaint of the producer,” a police official said.

The case was registered under Sections 51(a), 51(b) and 63 of the Copyrights Act. Police will verify with Facebook and other social media platforms to confirm whether the content of the movie was illegally circulated by the accused. The Facebook account of the director is being scrutinised by police. The movie Aaha features Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead. Other actors are Manoj K Jayan, Ashwin Kumar, Santhy Balachandran and Amith Chakalakkal.

KOCHI: Police have registered a case against a Malayalam film director for copyright violation based on a complaint lodged by the producer of the movie Aaha. The case was registered at Kochi Cyber Police Station on September 3 against director Bipin Paul Samuel after the producer of his debut movie Aaha approached the police with a complaint. The complaint was lodged by Prem Abraham who produced the movie under the banner Zsa Zsa Production based in Poonithura, Kochi. “The movie Aaha was released under the production banner of the complainant on November 19, 2021. The accused, who is the director of the movie, with an intention to cause loss to the complainant circulated the print and content of the movie Aaha on Internet and social media platforms. This caused financial loss to the complainant,” stated the FIR. The complainant alleged that the print of the movie was widely circulated by the director through Facebook and Vimeo. “It is stated that there was a dispute between the producer and the director over the rights of the movie. The complaint is part of it. We will be hearing both sides before proceeding with the investigation. We have registered a case based on the complaint of the producer,” a police official said. The case was registered under Sections 51(a), 51(b) and 63 of the Copyrights Act. Police will verify with Facebook and other social media platforms to confirm whether the content of the movie was illegally circulated by the accused. The Facebook account of the director is being scrutinised by police. The movie Aaha features Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead. Other actors are Manoj K Jayan, Ashwin Kumar, Santhy Balachandran and Amith Chakalakkal.