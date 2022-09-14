Five dogs killed by suspected poisoning

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five dogs looked after by a residents’ association were killed by suspected poisoning in Eroor on Monday. Following a direction by the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Ernakulam, the postmortem of dead dogs was done at Tripunithura on Tuesday. The police have launched a probe. According to SPCA Ernakulam secretary TK Sajeev, the incident took place at Ayyampillychira Lane, Eroor, in the 48th ward of Tripunithura Municipality, on Monday evening.

“These dogs were not strays. They were community dogs looked after by the residents’ association to guard the area. Five dogs collapsed and died in front of residents. We suspect someone had poisoned the dogs. We suspect more dogs were poisoned,” he said. The samples have been sent to the government chemical laboratory in Kakkanad for analysis.

“The Hill Palace police have launched an inquiry. A case is likely to be registered soon. We urge the police to nab the culprits,” said Ernakulam district panchayat president and SPCA Ernakulam Chairman Ullas Thomas.

