Man dies by suicide inside train

Though the railway police rushed the man to a hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Published: 14th September 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The body of a man of around 60 years old was found hanging inside the Hyderabad-bound Sabari Express train on Tuesday. The body was found inside the compartment for the differently abled when the train stopped at the Ernakulam North station around 12pm.

Though the railway police rushed the man to a hospital, he was declared brought dead. A railway police official said the man hanged himself from a luggage berth. The police are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. “There was no other passenger in the compartment. Since he travelled without a ticket, it’s not clear from which station he had boarded,” the officer said.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
