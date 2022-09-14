Survey finds 5,000 vacant, underutilised plots in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when finding a vacant plot in the city remains an elusive task, nearly 5,000 plots that are larger than 15 cents each are lying vacant and underutilised in the city. A survey conducted by the UK’s University of Reading and SCMS School of Architecture on behalf of Kochi corporation identified the vacant and underutilised plots in the city. As per the findings, 4,988 plots, which also include the property of private people, are lying vacant.

The corporation conducted the survey as part of its Rapid Response Policy Engagement (RRPE) project, which was started with the aim of formulating a policy to improve the accommodation facilities and also provide affordable accommodation to migrant workers and workers coming to Kochi from other places in the state for employment. The survey report was handed over to Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar on Tuesday by Pramod P Thevannoor, vice-chairman of the SCMS Group of Institutions, and Anjalik Chettiparambu, Professor of Urban Planning and Governance and Department of Real Estate and Planning, Reading University, UK.

It is learnt that a large number of vacant plots have been identified in the city area itself as compared to west Kochi. “Ever since we decided to provide proper accommodation to the migrant workers and Keralites who come to Kochi for job purposes, finding a proper place was a Herculean task. Following this, we decided to find vacant plots that have more than 15 cents in the city. The SCMS and University of Reading came forward to support us. Now, we have a land inventory,” said the mayor when asked about the project.

The corporation has announced a project in the recent budget to provide affordable accommodation to migrant workers with the aim of rehabilitating them from the streets. For the successful implementation of this, the state and Centre have to support this. “We hope the project will bring a new face to the city,” said the mayor. Anjalik Chettiparambu, while speaking at the function, said the project and the survey details will benefit other upcoming development projects of the corporation.

