Home Cities Kochi

Survey finds 5,000 vacant, underutilised plots in Kochi

Initiative to formulate policy for improving accomodation facilities of migrant workers; report handed over to Kochi mayor on Tuesday

Published: 14th September 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Corporation building (File photo| ENS)

Kochi Corporation building (File photo| ENS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when finding a vacant plot in the city remains an elusive task, nearly 5,000 plots that are larger than 15 cents each are lying vacant and underutilised in the city. A survey conducted by the UK’s University of Reading and SCMS School of Architecture on behalf of Kochi corporation identified the vacant and underutilised plots in the city. As per the findings, 4,988 plots, which also include the property of private people, are lying vacant.

The corporation conducted the survey as part of its Rapid Response Policy Engagement (RRPE) project, which was started with the aim of formulating a policy to improve the accommodation facilities and also provide affordable accommodation to migrant workers and workers coming to Kochi from other places in the state for employment. The survey report was handed over to Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar on Tuesday by Pramod P Thevannoor, vice-chairman of the SCMS Group of Institutions, and Anjalik Chettiparambu, Professor of Urban Planning and Governance and Department of Real Estate and Planning, Reading University, UK.

It is learnt that a large number of vacant plots have been identified in the city area itself as compared to west Kochi. “Ever since we decided to provide proper accommodation to the migrant workers and Keralites who come to Kochi for job purposes, finding a proper place was a Herculean task. Following this, we decided to find vacant plots that have more than 15 cents in the city. The SCMS and University of Reading came forward to support us. Now, we have a land inventory,” said the mayor when asked about the project.

The corporation has announced a project in the recent budget to provide affordable accommodation to migrant workers with the aim of rehabilitating them from the streets. For the successful implementation of this, the state and Centre have to support this. “We hope the project will bring a new face to the city,” said the mayor. Anjalik Chettiparambu, while speaking at the function, said the project and the survey details will benefit other upcoming development projects of the corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp