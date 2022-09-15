Home Cities Kochi

13-year-old boy who went missing returns, sister yet to be traced

She came to her mother’s house to spend  holidays. An investigation is under way to trace the girl, said police.

Published: 15th September 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the siblings who had gone missing from Ayyampilly, Vypeen, since Tuesday morning arrived home on Wednesday. However, his elder sister who was with him could not be traced so far. Police said that they have received information that the girl is in Thiruvananthapuram and will trace her soon.
It was on Tuesday that the 13-year-old boy, a  student of a school in Cherai, and his 15-year-old sister studying in Cherppu, Thrissur, left for school.

They did not return home even after school hours and the family filed a complaint with the police. The investigation conducted by the police revealed that they were in Kochi city and later it was found that they had reached Varkala following an inquiry based on mobile phone tower location. Meanwhile the boy returned.

Upon seeing the boy get down at the Ayyampilly bus stop around 4 pm on Wednesday the autorickshaw drivers present there informed the Munambam police about his return. When the police inquired, the boy told them that his sister had gone to Thiruvananthapuram. The girl’s mobile phone is switched off. The girl was staying with her father in Cherppu and studying there. She came to her mother’s house to spend  holidays. An investigation is under way to trace the girl, said police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp