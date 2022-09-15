13-year-old boy who went missing returns, sister yet to be traced

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the siblings who had gone missing from Ayyampilly, Vypeen, since Tuesday morning arrived home on Wednesday. However, his elder sister who was with him could not be traced so far. Police said that they have received information that the girl is in Thiruvananthapuram and will trace her soon.

It was on Tuesday that the 13-year-old boy, a student of a school in Cherai, and his 15-year-old sister studying in Cherppu, Thrissur, left for school.

They did not return home even after school hours and the family filed a complaint with the police. The investigation conducted by the police revealed that they were in Kochi city and later it was found that they had reached Varkala following an inquiry based on mobile phone tower location. Meanwhile the boy returned.

Upon seeing the boy get down at the Ayyampilly bus stop around 4 pm on Wednesday the autorickshaw drivers present there informed the Munambam police about his return. When the police inquired, the boy told them that his sister had gone to Thiruvananthapuram. The girl’s mobile phone is switched off. The girl was staying with her father in Cherppu and studying there. She came to her mother’s house to spend holidays. An investigation is under way to trace the girl, said police.

