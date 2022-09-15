Home Cities Kochi

Fabula interschool festival at Rajagiri HSS from Friday

The Fr Sales Memorial Trophy basketball tournament, held for the past 39 years, will see the participation of 28 teams from south India this year, said Rajagiri HSS principal Martin Mundadan.

Published: 15th September 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fabula, a two-day interschool festival, will begin at the Rajagiri HSS in Kalamassery on Friday.  Vivek Nair, SP, Ernakulam rural, is scheduled to inaugurate the event at 1.30pm at the Rajagiri Auditorium. The events include a basketball tournament held in memory of Fr Francis Sales, the founder of the Rajagiri HSS.

The Fr Sales Memorial Trophy basketball tournament, held for the past 39 years, will see the participation of 28 teams from south India this year, said Rajagiri HSS principal Martin Mundadan. Twelve teams will compete in the football tournament. On Saturday, about 1,000 students from various schools will participate in competitions such as Veggie Vivante (vegetable carving), Cool Cuisine (cookery contest), Art Palette (drawing competition), Fun Dhamaka,  and Sayaka (rangoli contest). 

