Let’s go H2Ohh!

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Swimming has, of late, gained immense popularity as an essential life skill in Kerala. Taking it a leap ahead, many youngsters in the state are now venturing into watersports, both recreational and occupational. Come, let’s take a plunge...

Ready for the dive?

“Water covers about 70 per cent of Earth. Yet, how many of us have truly explored it?” asks watersports enthusiast Ayishath Shamna M, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram. A software engineer by profession, Ayishath gave up her techie job during the Covid lockdowns.

Subsequently, she joined the sales department of a water sports centre, Bond Safari, in Kovalam. Soon she found her passion in diving. “I always wanted to explore the rich underwater diversity of the flora and fauna. But, I did not know how to swim,” she says.

“My instructors, however, told me that I could explore the joy of diving even without knowing swimming. So, I finally went for it. I was initially taken to shallow waters for basic training and then got to experience the real deal. Overall, I spent two hours for the training and half an hour underwater; it was a magical experience.”

Vaishali kayaking with her father Vijay D Deo

That experience worked on Ayishath like magic and prompted her to take diving up as a career. Currently, she is a PADI ‘advanced’ open-water diver, and going through her third level of training. Notably, Ayishath was part of the team that pulled off war hero Captain Vikram Batra’s “largest underwater portrait”, a tribute organised as part of the Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations held at Pangode Military Station on July 26 this year. Led by artist Da Vinci Suresh, the portrait entered the URF World Records 2022.

Bond Safari managing director Jackson Peter says watersports have truly arrived in India. “When I started this diving centre in 2016, certified divers had to be brought in from Europe, as we did not have many certified divers here,” he recalls. “However, now, the scenario has changed. Now, we have got many divers, from across India, who have PADI ( Professional Association of Diving Instructors) certification.”

Jackson adds that special emphasis is given to training people from the state. “Currently, about 60 per cent of our divers are based in Kerala,” he says. “This is an exciting industry with high employment potential. We have already many of our certified divers working in destinations such as Maldives, Thailand and the Middle East.” Besides career prospects, there are many people who visit his centre just to experience underwater exploration, notes Jackson. “For scuba diving, one need not be an ace swimmer. We charge Rs 4,000 per person for four hours,” he says. “However, people with serious health conditions are not encouraged to do scuba diving.”

‘Industry is booming’

Down in Kochi, Aqualeo Dive Centre at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium also has been seeing an upswing in the watersports sector. “When I joined the industry in 2008, not many people were aware of scuba diving; it was a niche area,” says Aqualeo manager Joseph Deleesh. “Now, the industry is booming. About 80 per cent who come in — for both recreational and occupational diving — are youngsters.”

A typical freshwater diving session for non-certified individuals lasts for about an hour, says Joseph. “Those coming for professional diving courses must know the basic swimming. However, for recreational diving it is not mandatory to know swimming ,” he adds. “Training is given at Thiruvankulam, a freshwater dive spot. While diving, one should always remember to breathe continuously and not hold their breath.”

‘Kayaking is like cycling’

Kayaking is another watersport that’s attracting a lot of youngsters. Executive director of Lhasa Ayurveda and Wellness Resort in Kochi, Vaishali Vijay Deo, will vouch for it.Vaishali has been conducting kayaking workshops over the past few years. “I was part of a kayaking club started by a few like-minded people. We did several events,” she says.

“Though the club disintegrated later, I have been continuing kayaking. Just two weeks ago, we did a workshop at our resort, which has now become a kayaking hub. I was glad to host an enthusiastic crowd of youngsters.”

Vaishali says it was her father Vijay D Deo, who initiated her into kayaking. “We used to go kayaking during the weekends,” she adds.“Kayaking is just like cycling. As you practise, you get better at it. At first, I did not even know how to hold the paddle right. But with some basic training, I mastered the sport. Kayaking is also a great cardio exercise and very refreshing and relaxing indeed.”

Waves for all

Whether you are an amateur or a seasoned surfer, the waves here are for everyone. Kovalam is considered one of the best places to surf in Kerala and attracts pros as well as amateur surfers from across India every year.

At Kovalam beach, it is common to see surfers clad in bodysuits, riding the waves. The fishing village is home to at least seven training centres such as Surf Turf, Ocean Delight, and Yellow Fin Surf School.

Surf Turf founder Arun Vasu, also the president of the Surfing Federation of India, has been windsurfing since he was 13. His passion led to creating opportunities for watersports enthusiasts.

Rohaan Katari, who manages Surf Turf, says there has been a sea change from the time when the centre was launched 12 years ago. “Over the past couple of years, surfing has really taken off among tourists as well as the local crowd,” he says.

“It’s not a niche activity anymore. People of all age groups come to surf. There are both morning and evening slots for surfing. Morning sessions are held at 7.30am, 9.30am and 11am, while the evening sessions are held at 3pm and 4.30pm. For kids, the session lasts about an hour; for adults, it goes up to 1.5 hours.” Rohaan says the centre has 12 trainers in Kovalam and has another unit at Varkala. “Our surfers have participated in various national and international competitions,” he adds.

LET’S SET SAIL

Kerala has some of the most beautiful sea lines and stretches of backwaters. And they make the ideal setting for sailing activities. Though at a nascent stage, the Ernakulam Sailing Association (ESA) has been providing an opportunity for sailing enthusiasts to truly enjoy the seawaters. “We have veterans who train the sailing enthusiasts,” says association member Dennis Louis. “Several national events have also been conducted at our centres in Cherai and Panangad. We train children from the age of eight, too. There are over 20 boats to train enthusiasts.” Though it is yet to trend like diving or kayaking, sailing is slowly catching up, adds Dennis. “The association has many regular sailors who conduct races every alternative Sunday in Panangad,” he says.

KAYAKING FACTS

Kayaking is another watersport that’s attracting a lot of youngsters. It is just like cycling. As you practise, you get better at it. The watersport is also a great, refreshing cardio exercise

‘WATER STREETS’ TO MAKE A SPLASH

‘Water Streets’ to make a splash Tapping the potential of long coastline, backwaters, rivers and canals, the tourism department is all set to boost leisure watersports activities across Kerala. “Watersports tourism is fast picking up in the state,” says Kerala Tourism director P B Nooh. “Hence, we have planned a slew of projects focusing on activities such as surfing and sailing. These projects will be executed under the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission.”

State RT Mission coordinator K Rupesh Kumar notes the rising popularity of surfing these days. “Beypore will soon be home to a surfing school, the first in north Kerala,” he adds. “For this, about 10 youngsters from the local community have been trained in Thiruvananthapuram. They will be employed as trainers.”

Another major project planned is the ‘Water Street’ initiative. Stretches of the backwaters, beaches, rivers and canals will be cleaned, and water-based tourism circuits will be developed. “There will be floating restaurants and fishing spots. This project, too, will involve the local communities,” says Rupesh.

KOCHI: Swimming has, of late, gained immense popularity as an essential life skill in Kerala. Taking it a leap ahead, many youngsters in the state are now venturing into watersports, both recreational and occupational. Come, let’s take a plunge... Ready for the dive? “Water covers about 70 per cent of Earth. Yet, how many of us have truly explored it?” asks watersports enthusiast Ayishath Shamna M, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram. A software engineer by profession, Ayishath gave up her techie job during the Covid lockdowns. Subsequently, she joined the sales department of a water sports centre, Bond Safari, in Kovalam. Soon she found her passion in diving. “I always wanted to explore the rich underwater diversity of the flora and fauna. But, I did not know how to swim,” she says. “My instructors, however, told me that I could explore the joy of diving even without knowing swimming. So, I finally went for it. I was initially taken to shallow waters for basic training and then got to experience the real deal. Overall, I spent two hours for the training and half an hour underwater; it was a magical experience.” Vaishali kayaking with her father Vijay D DeoThat experience worked on Ayishath like magic and prompted her to take diving up as a career. Currently, she is a PADI ‘advanced’ open-water diver, and going through her third level of training. Notably, Ayishath was part of the team that pulled off war hero Captain Vikram Batra’s “largest underwater portrait”, a tribute organised as part of the Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations held at Pangode Military Station on July 26 this year. Led by artist Da Vinci Suresh, the portrait entered the URF World Records 2022. Bond Safari managing director Jackson Peter says watersports have truly arrived in India. “When I started this diving centre in 2016, certified divers had to be brought in from Europe, as we did not have many certified divers here,” he recalls. “However, now, the scenario has changed. Now, we have got many divers, from across India, who have PADI ( Professional Association of Diving Instructors) certification.” Jackson adds that special emphasis is given to training people from the state. “Currently, about 60 per cent of our divers are based in Kerala,” he says. “This is an exciting industry with high employment potential. We have already many of our certified divers working in destinations such as Maldives, Thailand and the Middle East.” Besides career prospects, there are many people who visit his centre just to experience underwater exploration, notes Jackson. “For scuba diving, one need not be an ace swimmer. We charge Rs 4,000 per person for four hours,” he says. “However, people with serious health conditions are not encouraged to do scuba diving.” ‘Industry is booming’ Down in Kochi, Aqualeo Dive Centre at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium also has been seeing an upswing in the watersports sector. “When I joined the industry in 2008, not many people were aware of scuba diving; it was a niche area,” says Aqualeo manager Joseph Deleesh. “Now, the industry is booming. About 80 per cent who come in — for both recreational and occupational diving — are youngsters.” A typical freshwater diving session for non-certified individuals lasts for about an hour, says Joseph. “Those coming for professional diving courses must know the basic swimming. However, for recreational diving it is not mandatory to know swimming ,” he adds. “Training is given at Thiruvankulam, a freshwater dive spot. While diving, one should always remember to breathe continuously and not hold their breath.” ‘Kayaking is like cycling’ Kayaking is another watersport that’s attracting a lot of youngsters. Executive director of Lhasa Ayurveda and Wellness Resort in Kochi, Vaishali Vijay Deo, will vouch for it.Vaishali has been conducting kayaking workshops over the past few years. “I was part of a kayaking club started by a few like-minded people. We did several events,” she says. “Though the club disintegrated later, I have been continuing kayaking. Just two weeks ago, we did a workshop at our resort, which has now become a kayaking hub. I was glad to host an enthusiastic crowd of youngsters.” Vaishali says it was her father Vijay D Deo, who initiated her into kayaking. “We used to go kayaking during the weekends,” she adds.“Kayaking is just like cycling. As you practise, you get better at it. At first, I did not even know how to hold the paddle right. But with some basic training, I mastered the sport. Kayaking is also a great cardio exercise and very refreshing and relaxing indeed.” Waves for all Whether you are an amateur or a seasoned surfer, the waves here are for everyone. Kovalam is considered one of the best places to surf in Kerala and attracts pros as well as amateur surfers from across India every year. At Kovalam beach, it is common to see surfers clad in bodysuits, riding the waves. The fishing village is home to at least seven training centres such as Surf Turf, Ocean Delight, and Yellow Fin Surf School. Surf Turf founder Arun Vasu, also the president of the Surfing Federation of India, has been windsurfing since he was 13. His passion led to creating opportunities for watersports enthusiasts. Rohaan Katari, who manages Surf Turf, says there has been a sea change from the time when the centre was launched 12 years ago. “Over the past couple of years, surfing has really taken off among tourists as well as the local crowd,” he says. “It’s not a niche activity anymore. People of all age groups come to surf. There are both morning and evening slots for surfing. Morning sessions are held at 7.30am, 9.30am and 11am, while the evening sessions are held at 3pm and 4.30pm. For kids, the session lasts about an hour; for adults, it goes up to 1.5 hours.” Rohaan says the centre has 12 trainers in Kovalam and has another unit at Varkala. “Our surfers have participated in various national and international competitions,” he adds. LET’S SET SAIL Kerala has some of the most beautiful sea lines and stretches of backwaters. And they make the ideal setting for sailing activities. Though at a nascent stage, the Ernakulam Sailing Association (ESA) has been providing an opportunity for sailing enthusiasts to truly enjoy the seawaters. “We have veterans who train the sailing enthusiasts,” says association member Dennis Louis. “Several national events have also been conducted at our centres in Cherai and Panangad. We train children from the age of eight, too. There are over 20 boats to train enthusiasts.” Though it is yet to trend like diving or kayaking, sailing is slowly catching up, adds Dennis. “The association has many regular sailors who conduct races every alternative Sunday in Panangad,” he says. KAYAKING FACTS Kayaking is another watersport that’s attracting a lot of youngsters. It is just like cycling. As you practise, you get better at it. The watersport is also a great, refreshing cardio exercise ‘WATER STREETS’ TO MAKE A SPLASH ‘Water Streets’ to make a splash Tapping the potential of long coastline, backwaters, rivers and canals, the tourism department is all set to boost leisure watersports activities across Kerala. “Watersports tourism is fast picking up in the state,” says Kerala Tourism director P B Nooh. “Hence, we have planned a slew of projects focusing on activities such as surfing and sailing. These projects will be executed under the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission.” State RT Mission coordinator K Rupesh Kumar notes the rising popularity of surfing these days. “Beypore will soon be home to a surfing school, the first in north Kerala,” he adds. “For this, about 10 youngsters from the local community have been trained in Thiruvananthapuram. They will be employed as trainers.” Another major project planned is the ‘Water Street’ initiative. Stretches of the backwaters, beaches, rivers and canals will be cleaned, and water-based tourism circuits will be developed. “There will be floating restaurants and fishing spots. This project, too, will involve the local communities,” says Rupesh.