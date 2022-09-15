Home Cities Kochi

Two held for smuggling 200g of MDMA

The police on Wednesday seized 200g of MDMA, which costs `20 lakh in the market, from two persons at Alangad near Aluva.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Wednesday seized 200g of MDMA, which costs `20 lakh in the market, from two persons at Alangad near Aluva. The arrested are Najeeb, 29, of Koonammavu and Nithin, 28, of Nilambur. Following a tipoff received by Ernakulam rural police chief Vivek Kumar, the two were intercepted while arriving with drugs from Bengaluru.

“This is one of the major MDMA seizures in the district in recent months. The district police chief received information that two persons were travelling towards Kochi with MDMA in a car. We identified the vehicle, but it did not stop and proceeded towards Alangad,” a police officer said.

After a long chase involving several police vehicles, the duo was intercepted on the Alangad-Kottapuram Road. Though the two attempted to run away leaving their car behind, the police took them into custody and recovered 200g of MDMA.

“During the interrogation, the accused said they have been into drug peddling for the past several years. They sell synthetic drugs to students, IT professionals and some celebrities in Kochi,” a police officer said.
The arrested duo was well known in the drug peddlers’ network in the state. “The two were never arrested. They admitted that there are more persons including a woman in their racket,” a police officer said.

