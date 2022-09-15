What’s in store

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

KOCHI: I had been preparing to keep my expectations measured for potential announcements in the Ubisoft Forward. A big fan of Assassin’s Creed, I didn’t want to hear lacklustre news of only a potential single game in the coming years.

But the surprising news crept on me. Ubisoft has announced not one, but four separate projects in the upcoming few years for fans of the franchise.Starting with the obvious — Assassin’s Creed made a big claim of returning to its roots with ‘Mirage’. The protagonist is Basim, a spoiler for those who haven’t reached the end of AC Valhalla. ‘Mirage’ teases a familiar landscape from the older games, and the stealth-heavy gameplay that puritans have been yearning for all.

The next was an open-world adventure for the mobile phone, set in Ancient China. For now, it’s called Codename Jade. Ubisoft has historically made games for the phone before phones have gotten as good as they have now.

Everyone seems to have the same opinion on the next announcement, ‘Codename Red’ — that it is just another version of the famous PlayStation exclusive ‘Ghost of Tsushima’. Red features a feudal Japan and mentions a similar open-world RPG style to the franchise’s more recent games. It’s going to be a while before the releases, but I’m already looking forward to the grind of a hundred hours on it.

Ubisoft Forward also discussed a ‘Codename Hexe’ supposedly very different from any Assassin’s Creed game we’ve ever played. I don’t quite know what to expect from it, but it’s Assassin’s Creed and I’m instantly sold.

Ubisoft has a host of other games. But nothing caught my attention as much as ‘Infinity’ — a central hub for all AC games as I understand it. Ubisoft is also the not-so-secret super boss of a fictional game in a famous Apple TV series — Mythic Quest. Season 3 of it was announced for release, and the trailer teases an interesting plot line. All these announcements have me satisfied with the fact that I have things to look forward to from the world of triple-A video games. As Ezio Auditore would say, we can all “requiescat in pace”.

