Disproportionate assets: Vigilance registers case against mining inspector

The accused has been in state government service for over 25 years.

Published: 16th September 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 07:02 AM

Corruption

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Special Cell, Ernakulam, on Thursday registered a case against the mineral revenue inspector of mining and geology department for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The case was registered against K V Behnan, 54, a native of Chengamanad, Nedumbassery, who was working as a mineral revenue inspector at the Kerala Mineral Squad central region based in Thrissur.

The accused has been in state government service for over 25 years. Following a tip-off, the special cell team from Kochi carried out a preliminary investigation regarding his assets. The probe revealed that between January 1, 2011, and October 31, 2011, Behnan amassed assets to the tune of `68,08,351 in excess of his known sources of income.

The special cell team conducted raids on the residence and office of the accused in Chengamanad and Thrissur. As many as 21 documents and two keys to bank lockers were seized during the raid.A probe based on seized objects has started. The bank accounts of his relatives and close friends will be verified as part of the probe. Immovable assets brought by the accused are also under scrutiny.

