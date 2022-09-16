Police suspect Navy role in shots fired at fisherman

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The case of a fisherman getting hit by a stray bullet while on a boat near INS Dronacharya in Kochi is becoming murkier. Investigating the case, the police have pointed to the role of the Navy which had earlier denied any involvement in the incident. According to a police officer, the bullet recovered from the boat is the same as that of the Insas rifle, which the Navy allegedly used for firing practice at the time of the incident. The police recovered five Insas rifles from the custody of the Navy on Thursday.

“The primary investigation suggests that the pellet that was recovered from the boat matched with the bullet of the Insas rifle. Though the Navy denied its involvement in the accident, the circumstantial evidence is pointing against the Navy,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Given the police finding, the fishing community’s allegation that the bullet was fired as part of the Navy’s firing practice is getting stronger. “The five rifles recovered from the Navy will be produced before the court. Later, they will be handed over to the ballistic expert of the police’s forensic wing. We can reach a conclusion in the case only after a report from the forensic expert,” the officer said. The police are also probing whether the bullet was fired from any other ship.

“We are verifying the location maps of other ships that were in the vicinity on the particular day. We are also checking whether there were security challenges during the time,” the officer pointed out.Meanwhile, a statement from the Navy said it has suitably replied to all the notifications received so far from the police seeking information related to the incident. “The Navy has been and will continue to cooperate with the police in full measure to find out what caused the unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

