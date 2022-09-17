Home Cities Kochi

For murderers, internet becomes a trend again

Nearly three of 10 murders being executed based on research. Criminals are trying to find easiest way for solution

Hacking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrilling crime novels and movies have always been a reference material for criminals to plan and execute their crimes. The robberies based on movie ‘Dhoom’ and murders similar to what was portrayed in Malayalam blockbuster ‘Drishyam’ are examples of these. But the trend seems to have changed as criminals now use the internet to plan their crimes. 

The criminals’ new behaviour pattern came to the fore when a 23-year-old Malappuram native was killed and wrapped in a bed sheet in a flat at Kakkanad in Kochi. As per the information from the police, the accused, who was later arrested from Kasaragod, confessed that he had done research on the internet to find the easiest way to kill a person. He also watched a few YouTube videos to execute the plan. In another incident in Thrissur, a woman allegedly killed her mother using poison. She decided to use rat poison based on the research she had carried out on the internet. 

“We are really worried about the latest trend. Since the internet is flooded with such information, the perpetrator can easily access it and execute the crime. The investigation teams face some difficulty in solving such cases since the criminals use different ways to murder. It is true that the number of such cases has grown in recent times,” said a top police officer on the condition of anonymity. 

He also said nearly three of ten murders are now being executed based on internet research. “Murders are of two types. One is planned and the other accidental. When we analysed the recent planned murders, we found that the perpetrators had used the internet to execute their plans. It is disheartening to notice such a trend,” he added. 

Kochi-based psychiatrist Dr C J John said by doing an internet search, criminals are trying to find the easiest way to find a solution. “People now depend more on the internet for clearing all their doubts. This is an extension of the same thing. Criminals have started resorting to the internet to execute their plans,” he said.

The police seem to be helpless as they are not in a position to monitor the people who do such research on the internet.“At present, we are monitoring the internet to find the threat of terrorism and child pornography. But it is not possible wto track down the people who search on the internet to find ways to kill a person. By doing research on the internet,” said a top police officer.

TAGS
Kochi murder
