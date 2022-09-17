Man files case against live-in partner for faking age

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A Non-Resident Keralite (NRK) has approached the police with a complaint against his live-in partner saying she had betrayed him by faking her real age, which was 20 years more. A probe has been launched based on the statement by the Pazhayangadi resident, who lived with his partner in Dubai and other places thinking that she was aged 24 years as shown on her Aadhaar card and driving licence.

A senior police officer said preliminary inquiry revealed the woman hailing from Kozhikode committed forgery in her Aadhaar card and driving licence. The police registered the case on August 4 against the woman under criminal breach of trust, impersonation, cheating and forgery on the basis of a direction from the judicial first class magistrate, Payyannur, after the NRK approached the court with a private complaint.

He said he found her real age when he stumbled upon her passport. “The two had been living together for quite some time and there had been certain issues between them,” the police officer said adding that the woman availed anticipatory bail from Thalassery sessions court to prevent an arrest.

“The woman has also filed a case against the NRK under Section 376 of IPC for indulging in sexual relationship by giving false promise of marriage. We are also probing the case in which he had already availed anticipatory bail from court,” added the police officer.

