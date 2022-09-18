Home Cities Kochi

Christian leaders may form BJP-backed outfit

A section of Christian leaders under the banner of social outfit Bharatiya Christian Sangamam (BCS) may intensify the move to become a political pressure group.

Published: 18th September 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A section of Christian leaders under the banner of social outfit Bharatiya Christian Sangamam (BCS) may intensify the move to become a political pressure group. The first conference of the outfit, mainly formed by former Kerala Congress leaders, held in Kochi on Saturday decided to go forward with the plans to float a political outfit against the mainstream political fronts.

Sources said the leaders would meet senior BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the coming days. Bishop Mar Mathew Arackal inaugurated the conference held at Kalamassery in which hundreds of delegates attended.

The meeting decided to raise 20 demands, including providing benefits to Christian minorities similar to those given to Buddhist and Sikh communities, repealing of all anti-farmer laws, preventing wild animal menace, reservation to Dalit Christians, and a legislation for the cancellation of buffer zone law. A resolution in this regard was passed.

Claiming to have the backing of all Christian Churches, the outfit is expected to work closely with the BJP-led NDA. However, the leaders said they have not decided on the political stand so far. The meeting was mainly aimed at uplifting the Christian community, which has played a crucial role in the development of the country. Recently, BJP’s national leaders met Christian religious heads as the party is trying to strengthen its base in Kerala.

20 DEMANDS
