Crippled after 2016 accident caused by stray dog, man awaits compensation

Albert said he was engaged in making candles at home and selling them in various shops to eke out a living.

Published: 18th September 2022

Justin Albert

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the stray dog menace is being widely debated in the state, a 68-year-old man who had a nasty fall from his scooter after a stray dog suddenly ran across the road in 2016 is seeking the government’s mercy for getting compensation. Justin Albert of Kulanada near Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district has been mostly bedridden after the accident.

The Justice Sirijagan committee constituted for hearing complaints regarding dog bites had ordered `1.84 lakh in compensation to Albert considering the gravity and nature of the injuries. But Kulanada panchayat turned a deaf ear to the order and approached the Kerala High Court challenging it. The HC dismissed the petition filed by the panchayat ruled by BJP and ordered to disburse the amount on August 5. Even after a month, Albert hasn’t got it.

Albert said he was engaged in making candles at home and selling them in various shops to eke out a living. After the accident, he has not been able to do that since his hands are shaky due to neurological issues. “I have lost everything. I was the sole breadwinner of my family consisting of my wife who is now a daily wage worker and daughter. My daughter could not complete her undergraduate course. Currently, we stay in a rented house in Kulanada,” he said.

Recalling the incident that turned his family’s life upside down in a flash of a moment, Albert said on September 5 evening, 2016, he was returning after selling candles at Elavumthitta. As he reached west of Ramanchira, a stray dog ran across his two-wheeler. His scooter hit the dog and fell down. The scooter overturned on him causing severe spinal injuries. He said around `1.25 lakh has already been spent on his treatment.

Panchayat president Chithira C Chandran said the local body is not liable to pay the compensation. The panchayat has decided to file an appeal before the division bench of the HC seeking to quash the single judge’s order. The order was issued on the certificate given by the then member of the panchayat stating that the incident had occurred because the dog ran across his vehicle. “How could the member issue such a certificate without ascertaining the facts,” she asked.

Advocate K Reeha Khader, lawyer who appeared for Albert, said the committee awarded the compensation amount after finding that he had suffered serious injuries in the accident caused by the stray dog within the jurisdiction of Kulanada panchayat. Hence, the panchayat is liable to pay the amount. She added that a petition will be filed soon against the panchayat for not releasing the amount even after the HC’s order.

