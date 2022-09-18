MDMA sent via courier: Police suspect role of foreign nationals

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police investigation into the seizure of over 400g of MDMA sent via courier from Maharashtra in two separate incidents appears to be a high-profile case, as the police suspect the involvement of foreign nationals. According to the police, Nigerian and South African nationals are helping the drug peddlers source the chemical drug from Bengaluru. In a case each reported from Chengamanad and Kuttamassery, the accused sourced the MDMA from foreign nationals.

The police have also arrested two Nigerians and a South African who are the major kingpins of drug peddlers in the state. “When we analyse seizures of MDMA sourced from Bengaluru or other states, the involvement of foreign nationals is visible. Recently, we arrested a few people in connection with the NDPS cases. We have strong suspicion that the accused procured the drug from foreign nationals and sent it through a courier service to the state,” said Neeraj K Gupta, DIG, Ernakulam Range.

He said the foreign nationals who are overstaying here are mostly seen involved in the MDMA crime. “If we could only arrest the person who supplied the drug earlier, we have now changed our way of operation. We are now tracking down the sources in the drug supply chain. Following this method, we have been able to crack several drug cases here,” he said.

He said that drug suppliers have opted for the courier service under the impression that the police may not be able to crack it. “One person who was arrested in the case went to Maharashtra and booked the courier himself. He used a different address and phone number to secure the package. His impression was that the police might not be able to detect it,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the DIG also constituted a special team to probe the case. Anti-narcotic cell DySP P P Shams will head the team. It will investigate the case in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other states.“We have already started confiscating the property of people involved in the NDPS cases. Within one week, we were able to seize 650g MDMA worth `65 lakh from the Ernakulam Rural limit itself. We have already expanded our network and we will be able to crack several such cases,” said Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar.

