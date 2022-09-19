Murder over Insta post: One more may be arraigned

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam North Police are likely to arraign a friend of Kiran who was arrested for murdering a Vennala native following a dispute over an Instagram post happened in Kaloor, Kochi on September 10. Police interrogated Kathrikadavu native Lalu, a friend of Kiran who allegedly stabbed Sajun Sakheer following a clash over an Instagram post made by Kiran’s brother Kevin.

According to police, the investigation revealed after stabbing Sajun, Kiran headed to a private hospital in Kaloor. “It is found that the object used for stabbing Sajun and the dress with blood stain were handed over to Lalu on the way to the hospital. In a search conducted at the house of Lalu, we found the dress. However, the object used for the act is still missing. Lalu was questioned on Saturday and Sunday. We are checking for provision to arraign him as accused for the destruction of evidence,” a police officer said.

Police initially planned to turn him as a witness in the case. However, after interrogation, the police fear that he would turn hostile during the trial of the case. “He is not cooperating with the investigation,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Kiran was arrested on Friday after he was discharged from the hospital. After the incident, he was admitted to the Neurology ICU of the hospital. Police will approach the court seeking his custody in coming days.

The clash erupted after the gang members of Sajun posted provocative comments below a photo posted on Instagram by Kevin. Questioning this, a gang led by Sajun reached Kevin’s house on Chammani Lane around 1am on September 10. Kiran, who was in the house, let out his dogs towards the gang. However, Sajun and his team sprayed pepper in the eyes of the dogs to ward them off, which led to a clash with Kiran.

KOCHI: Ernakulam North Police are likely to arraign a friend of Kiran who was arrested for murdering a Vennala native following a dispute over an Instagram post happened in Kaloor, Kochi on September 10. Police interrogated Kathrikadavu native Lalu, a friend of Kiran who allegedly stabbed Sajun Sakheer following a clash over an Instagram post made by Kiran’s brother Kevin. According to police, the investigation revealed after stabbing Sajun, Kiran headed to a private hospital in Kaloor. “It is found that the object used for stabbing Sajun and the dress with blood stain were handed over to Lalu on the way to the hospital. In a search conducted at the house of Lalu, we found the dress. However, the object used for the act is still missing. Lalu was questioned on Saturday and Sunday. We are checking for provision to arraign him as accused for the destruction of evidence,” a police officer said. Police initially planned to turn him as a witness in the case. However, after interrogation, the police fear that he would turn hostile during the trial of the case. “He is not cooperating with the investigation,” a police officer said. Meanwhile, Kiran was arrested on Friday after he was discharged from the hospital. After the incident, he was admitted to the Neurology ICU of the hospital. Police will approach the court seeking his custody in coming days. The clash erupted after the gang members of Sajun posted provocative comments below a photo posted on Instagram by Kevin. Questioning this, a gang led by Sajun reached Kevin’s house on Chammani Lane around 1am on September 10. Kiran, who was in the house, let out his dogs towards the gang. However, Sajun and his team sprayed pepper in the eyes of the dogs to ward them off, which led to a clash with Kiran.