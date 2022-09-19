Home Cities Kochi

Tamil Nadu woman gangraped for days in Kochi, probe begins

Accused brought victim from Coimbatore in March promising her a job

Published: 19th September 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

(Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The city police have launched a detailed probe into a gangrape incident in which a Tamil Nadu native woman, who was brought to the city promising job, was sexually abused and assaulted continuously for days by a few persons at various places in Kochi.

The police said the woman had to undergo treatment for infection at a hospital in Coimbatore following the incident. The police also arrested four persons in connection with the incident. The arrested are Abdul Azees, 49, of Bathery, Wayanad, Binu K G, 50, Edappally, Kochi, Nazer M, 42, Vallakkadavu, Thiruvananthapuram and Dilmon T V, 32, of Kodungallur, Thrissur. The central police booked the accused for rape, human trafficking and wrongful confinement, causing hurt and immoral trafficking. 

“We are collecting material evidence and the medical examination of the accused has been done. The incident occurred a few months ago and the victim approached the police only in August,” said a senior police officer. 

As per the probe, the accused brought the victim from Coimbatore in March through another person promising her a job. Later, she was taken to a house at Kalamassery where the accused gangraped her.  She was then taken to a hotel near MG Road where she was wrongfully confined and sexually assaulted. 

Again she was taken to another hotel where she was sexually tortured and threatened. The woman was then admitted to Kovai Medical Centre at Coimbatore on May 2022. The police said in her first information statement, the victim had detailed the brutal and harrowing experience she had to undergo at the hands of the accused. 

She had submitted that she was kept in confinement for more than a week and was repeatedly raped by the accused before she was dropped at the KSRTC bus stand by an accused who gave her Rs 2,000 for travelling back to Coimbatore. 

The police said the accused had contested the version of the victim saying that she was never kept in confinement and they were falsely implicated in the case. They alleged that the victim was part of a prostitution racket operating from different hotels in the city. 

Kept in confinement 
 Victim said she was kept in confinement for more than a week and repeatedly raped before she was dropped at the KSRTC bus stand by an accused who gave her Rs 2,000 for travelling back

